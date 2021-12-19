ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Dan Bongino: The left has forced their ridiculous agenda down our throats

fox40jackson.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDan Bongino dissected the left’s “destructive agenda” and said liberals were “overplaying their hand” Saturday on “Unfiltered with Dan Bongino.”. DAN BONGINO: I’m going to show you the silver lining that could come out of this Biden cause nonsense....

fox40jackson.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox40jackson.com

Dan Bongino reveals why the COVID goalpost keeps moving

Dan Bongino revealed why the COVID goalpost keeps moving, and why government is constantly growing Saturday on “Unfiltered with Dan Bongino.”. DAN BONGINO: Why does the left keep moving the COVID goalpost? … It may surprise you, but it has very little to do with, this goalpost moving, with the vaccine or science. It has nothing to do with that. It has everything to do with something I heard once from a local politician in Maryland when I was running for office there.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Dan Bongino threatened to quit his radio show over a vaccine mandate. So, why hasn’t he?

Two months ago, Dan Bongino sounded ready to give up one of the best slots in conservative talk radio over his objection to his employer’s coronavirus vaccine mandate. “You can have me, or you can have the mandate, but you can’t have both,” he said on Oct. 18, threatening to stop hosting his three-hour program on Cumulus Media — which launched in March — if the radio giant did not back down from health requirements imposed on employees this fall.
ENTERTAINMENT
Seekingalpha.com

Rumble cuts ties with Tremor International alleging censorship of Dan Bongino

Video platform Rumble says it is cutting ties with advertising platform Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR), accusing Tremor of censoring right-wing media personality Dan Bongino. Rumble alleges that Tremor removed ads from Bongino's websites and Rumble's hosted video player. "Tremor's attempt to censor Dan Bongino violated Rumble's core principles," Rumble CEO Chris...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
mediaite.com

Dan Bongino Admits to Uncertain Future With Cumulus Media Amid Stalemate on Vaccine Mandate: ‘I’m Not Optimistic’

Dan Bongino’s future with Cumulus Media remains up in the air, according to the Washington Post. Two months ago, Bongino tore into Cumulus for what he called a “stupid” and “immoral” decision to require that their employees be vaccinated. The row came to a head when Bongino said he would no longer host The Dan Bongino Show on Cumulus’ prime three-hour radio slot if they went forward with the health requirements.
HEALTH
Fox News

'View' host Whoopi Goldberg claims Kyle Rittenhouse committed murder despite acquittal

Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of ABC's "The View," made no secret Monday about how she felt concerning Kyle Rittenhouse being cleared of all charges last week. Goldberg said she viewed Rittenhouse's actions as murder, despite the jury's verdicts on Friday over the 2020 shooting deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber. Rittenhouse successfully argued he acted in self-defense. A third man was wounded by Rittenhouse.
PUBLIC SAFETY
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Winston Churchill
Person
Dan Bongino
mediaite.com

Fox News Disappears Lara Logan From the Air Following Fauci Attack

Following her comments about Dr. Anthony Fauci during a Fox News appearance on Monday, Lara Logan has been noticeably absent from the airwaves this week, having made zero appearances since. “Has Lara Logan been quietly benched by Fox News? All indications are yes,” CNN’s Oliver Darcy pointed out in the...
ENTERTAINMENT
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Popculture

Fox News Host Abruptly Announces Departure From Network

Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace surprisingly announced on Sunday he is leaving the network, effective immediately. Just two hours after he said goodbye to viewers, CNN confirmed Wallace will join its new CNN+ streaming platform to host a weekday show. Wallace hosted Fox News Channel's Sunday morning show for 18 years.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats
Fox News

Ted Cruz says he is leading effort to 'stop every dumb--- thing' Biden, Democrat leaders are doing

PHOENIX, Ariz. – Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Monday deployed some colorful language to describe the work of President Biden and Democratic leaders. Asked during his appearance at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest here what he is doing to help Republicans get elected across the country ahead of the 2022 midterms, Cruz said: "There are really three things I'm focused on right now in the Senate. Number one is leading the fight stop every dumb--- thing Biden and Pelosi and Schumer are doing."
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party

Comments / 0

Community Policy