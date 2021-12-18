ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 109 Million Americans to Travel for the Holidays

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBURNSVILLE, MN., (Dec. 15, 2021) — Americans who had to cancel getaways and get-togethers last year because of the pandemic are making up for lost time this holiday season. More than 109 million people — an almost 34% increase from 2020 — will travel 50 miles or more as they hit...

johnnyjet.com

Why Some Doctors Will Never Fly Southwest Airlines Again

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I know Southwest Airlines (SWA) used to be the favorite airline of so many travelers because they offer two free checked bags, no ridiculous change fees and their flight attendants have always been fun to fly with. However, it seems times are changing for many, including me.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

‘No more carry on’: Australian airlines unite against disruptive passengers

As Australia’s travel market reopens, four of its major airlines - along with two aviation bodies - have joined forces on a public awareness campaign about unruly passenger behaviour.The campaign, titled “No more carry on”, is inspired by reports of a rise in disruptive behaviour among flyers in the US and Europe, which opened to international travel months earlier - with shocking figures released by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and airline body Iata in recent months.A launch video, featuring pilots, airport staff and crew from various airlines and airports, alerts would-be flyers that wait times will now be...
WORLD
CBS Miami

South Florida Holiday Air Travel Busy Despite Surge In COVID Cases, Omicron Variant

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Despite the rise in new COVID-19 cases, air travelers do not appear to be scaling back their holiday plans. The TSA reported screening more than two million passengers for the third straight day on Sunday. At a busy Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, there were long lines and some said they were not worried about the quickly spreading omicron variant. “I’m not worried,” said Manuel Carlo. “I got my booster today, I got double vaccinated, I wear my mask, you gotta stay safe, that’s it.” Some travelers said the precautions were overkill. “I’m vaccinated, so hopefully that protects me,” said Victoria Piota. As...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
TIME

A Perfect Storm of Problems Has Airline Employees Bracing For an Especially Hellish Holiday Travel Season

American Airlines pilot Celeste Pasqua Pearce knew it was going to be a rough start to the holiday travel season. On a flight over the long Thanksgiving weekend, a flight attendant took away a first class seat from a toddler traveling with his parents. The parents had paid for the seat, but the flight was oversold and the flight attendant was looking for any way to fit more passengers on the plane. She didn’t even ask; she just told the parents she was taking it. Luckily it was a short haul: John F. Kennedy Airport to Miami International Airport. But it still meant unhappy parents with their squirmy toddler suddenly and unexpectedly a lap child. “I am sure that they will be refunded for the seat, but they weren’t happy about the last minute-change,” says Pasqua Pearce.
TRAVEL
Tampa Bay Times

Omicron, travel bans and how they could impact your trip

As countries rush to impose travel bans to manage the spread of the omicron COVID-19 variant, some travelers have been left stranded. Meanwhile, those with trips planned might not be able to take off. Here’s what you need to know about traveling and the omicron variant. Review border closures...
TRAVEL
whtc.com

AAA – More that 109 million Americans expected to travel for holidays

DEARBORN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Over three million Michigan residents are expected to travel between December 23 and January 2, according to a report from AAA Tuesday. That is a 34% increase over the number who travelled last year. The vast majority of those who travel over the holidays will do so in a vehicle.
DEARBORN, MI
TravelPulse

Americans Consider Vacations More Important Than Dating

According to the results of a new survey conducted by online travel marketplace Skyscanner, more than one-quarter of Americans (26 percent) felt that taking a vacation was this year’s biggest highlight. Nearly half of survey participants (49 percent) also said that going on vacation was the most significant leisure...
LIFESTYLE
thecalifornianpaper.com

Omicron variant travel ban is more than unfair

Opinion columns reflect the view of the staff writer. Not long after the situation with the pandemic seemed to return to normal, the world was thrown another curveball in the form of the omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, sending hopes of international travel crashing. After South African scientists first reported the...
TRAVEL
MIX 107.9

Holiday Travel Approaching Pre-Pandemic Levels

  Airport officials say the number of people traveling is approaching pre-pandemic levels. San Francisco International Airport had over 50-thousand passengers departing on Saturday alone, as travelers deal with the pandemic for the second year. AAA claims the uptick is largely due to a strong desire to travel among people who stayed home last year […]
TRAVEL
hngnews.com

Travel to a gentler, more restful life this holiday season

During the holidays, when everyone around you seems ultra-stressed, do you wish the rhythm of your own life was less frenetic?. Have you ever wished you could kick back, get away from the frenzied pace around you, and watch the world go by from the shores of a beautiful Wisconsin lake, even in winter?
TRAVEL
CBS Pittsburgh

Tips For Airline Travel This Holiday Season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s crunch time for Christmas travel. The TSA has already had four consecutive days of screening more than 2 million passengers. And the airports are only expected to get busier throughout the week as holiday air travel reaches near pre-pandemic levels. So Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be the busiest days for air travel this week. And the TSA wants passengers to arrive at least two hours early. Travelers could run into problems finding parking or even returning their rental car. Lines at check-in are expected to be long. And then over at security checkpoint is the...
TRAVEL
CBS Denver

Holiday Travel In Colorado Expected To Return To Record Levels

DENVER (CBS4) — The travel industry, like many others, took a hit from the pandemic. AAA says the 2020 was the year of cancellations, but this year, they’re expecting a big bounce back, on par with 2019, which set records here in Colorado. A look at TSA lines at Denver International Airport on June 23, 2021. (credit: CBS) AAA says gas prices in Colorado have fallen since Thanksgiving – as of last week, the average price of a gallon was $3.36. AAA says gas prices may spike briefly during the travel period, but are expected to go back down after. AAA says there will be 250,000 more Coloradans driving this holiday season, with Dec. 23 expected to be the busiest day on the roads this year. At Denver International Airport, officials are expected to release their estimated holiday travel numbers sometime Thursday.
COLORADO STATE

