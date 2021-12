Horror fans, the album of your dreams is finally here! Ice Nine Kills has released The Silver Scream 2: Welcome to Horrorwood; it’s the complete package for any horror fan, so let’s dive in head first. The lead track “Opening Night…” is probably the best intro to an album yet. “Warning! You are about to experience… Welcome To Horrorwood”. The title track starts off slow, yet it really throws you for a loop with the opening lyrics: “Ink fills the page // A classic killer completes the cast // If evils all the rage, cut to the close up, then fade to black // So sit back for the sequel of your dreams // Psychos crave more shocking scenes // Who cares if it bleeds beyond the screen?”

