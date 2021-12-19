ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltic Index Marks Worst Week In Nearly Three Years As Vessel Rates Sink

Cover picture for the articleDec 18 (Reuters) – The Baltic Exchange’s dry bulk sea freight index declined on Friday, posting its biggest weekly fall since early February 2019, as demand waned across its vessel segments. * The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax vessels,...

