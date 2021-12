Today, Motorola launched a couple of flagships in China & one of those is the Moto Edge S30. This is not some new phone from Motorola but rather the Moto G200 that launched globally last month. So, apart from the name & the software experience, there isn’t any difference between the two phones. The Moto G200 launched at €450, which translates to over ¥3000, but in China, the Moto Edge S30 is priced at just ¥1999, which is crazy. Doing the direct conversion, the starting price comes out to be around $300!

