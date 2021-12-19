iQOO Neo5 SE price and specs tipped ahead of launch, Snapdragon 870 in tow

The vivo iQOO Neo 5 S is powered by a Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm) CPU processor with 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, UFS 3.1. The device also has a 6.62-inch AMOLED (1080 x 2400 pixels, 398 ppi) display. It has a Dual: 48 MP, f/1.8, 25mm (wide), 1/2.0", 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS + 13 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, 120˚ (ultrawide) + 2MP rear camera and supports Wifi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, 4G LTE and 5G. It packs in a Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable battery at 8.4mm device thickness and weight 196g, running on Android 11, Origin OS Ocean.
