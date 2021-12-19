ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

iQOO Neo5 SE price and specs tipped ahead of launch, Snapdragon 870 in tow

gsmarena.com
 6 days ago

I want telephoto..., 15 hours agoOnly 2 cameras...

www.gsmarena.com

techgig.com

Motorola Edge X30 debuts with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1; see full specs here

Lenovo-owned Motorola has unveiled a new smartphone Edge X30 in China that comes equipped with Qualcomm. The smartphone features a 6.7-inchA FHD+ 144Hz OLED screen with a "Special Edition" touting an under-display camera version but a "traditional" punch-hole notch variant is also available. Storage. The smartphone comes in two storage...
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

iQOO Neo5 SE launch date confirmed, design and key features revealed

IQOO Neo5 SE launch date has been revealed. It is the other phone that will go official along with the Snapdragon 888 SoC powered iQOO Neo5S on Dec. 20 in China. Both phones are expected to offer OriginOS Ocean UI out-of-the-box experience. Today, iQOO released the first teaser video of the iQOO Neo5 SE to showcase its design from all angles.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

iQOO Neo 5 SE gets a December 20th launch date: teaser video highlights the midrange phone's 50 MP triple camera setup

IQOO recently confirmed that the iQOO Neo 5 SE will launch in the Chinese market on December 20th. Along with official confirmation on the company's Weibo handle, iQOO shared a quick teaser video highlighting the Neo 5 SE's design. The video confirmed earlier rumors that the Neo 5 SE will feature a 50 MP triple camera setup on the rear, with a punch-hole camera in front. iQOO didn't go in-depth about the phone's hardware specs, however.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

iQOO 9 lineup's display specs tipped

Vivo sub-brand iQOO unveiled the iQOO 8 and 8 Pro in August and followed up with a Pilot Edition of the latter in September. The company is expected to introduce the iQOO 9 series sometime next month, and while it hasn't said much about the lineup yet, reliable tipster Digital Chat Station has detailed the iQOO 9 and 9 Pro's displays.
CELL PHONES
#Neo5 Se#Snapdragon 870
gsmarena.com

OnePlus 10 Pro launch confirmed for January 2022

This morning, OnePlus founder Pete Lau has confirmed that the brand’s upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro flagship will arrive in January. The news was confirmed via a post made by the executive on the Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo. The OnePlus 10 Pro will arrive with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen1...
TECHNOLOGY
Hot Hardware

Oops! Best Buy Lists 12th Gen Non-K Alder Lake CPU Specs And Pricing Ahead Of Launch

Well now, it appears Best Buy has done us all a solid by revealing price points and specifications for Intel's upcoming 65W Alder Lake-S processors. These are the non-K models that will join the existing stack of "K" and "KF" SKUs that got the Alder Lake party started, and will likely join the fray sometime around the Consumer Electronics Show next month.
RETAIL
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
technave.com

vivo iQOO Neo 5 S Price in Malaysia & Specs

The vivo iQOO Neo 5 S is powered by a Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm) CPU processor with 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, UFS 3.1. The device also has a 6.62-inch AMOLED (1080 x 2400 pixels, 398 ppi) display. It has a Dual: 48 MP, f/1.8, 25mm (wide), 1/2.0", 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS + 13 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, 120˚ (ultrawide) + 2MP rear camera and supports Wifi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, 4G LTE and 5G. It packs in a Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable battery at 8.4mm device thickness and weight 196g, running on Android 11, Origin OS Ocean.
NFL
technave.com

iQOO 9 series tech specs leaks, might launch in January 2022

A few months ago, the iQOO 8 series had launched with a price tag of ~RM2480. Here, we spotted the company is planning to launch the iQOO 9 series which includes the iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro in January 2022. According to the leaks, the iQOO 9 series will...
TECHNOLOGY
gsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE display assembly and repair costs leak

Another day, another Galaxy S21 FE leak. We're more or less certain of the design, the specs and the timeframe. So here's a look at an alleged genuine replacement kit for the Galaxy S21 FE' display and frame. The quoted price for the part is €185, but there's a cheaper €119 option that seemingly lacks the frame and only has the glass part. The repair parts and service provider, Mobistekla, assures the parts are original.
ELECTRONICS
gizmochina.com

vivo iQOO Neo5 SE

The display features an IPS LCD screen of 6.57 inches while the resolution is 1080 x 2400 pixels. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm SM8250-AC Snapdragon 870 5G Octa-core processor. It is packed with 8 GB and 12 GB RAM with 128 GB and 256 GB internal storage options. The...
NFL
gsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G briefly listed on Samsung Ireland's web store

The now almost mythical Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to finally debut in early January and while there are a few weeks left to the big announcement, Samsung Ireland went ahead and listed the device for a brief period. The since-deleted listing came complete with actual pricing - €769 for the 128GB storage trim (no word on RAM) as well as detailed shots of the device in its Olive colorway.
TECHNOLOGY
gsmarena.com

Xiaomi 12 specs and prices leak

Next week Xiaomi is holding a grand launch for its next flagship smartphone family in China. The 'vanilla' Xiaomi 12 model has already been leaked and teased a lot, and so far we found out it will be a smaller handset than you may have expected - its 6.28" screen enables a 69.9mm width.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 4G acquires certificates ahead of global launch

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 4G was launched in China as a cheaper alternative to its 5G namesake, and now a device with the same moniker is being certified for global sales. The company received approval from at least two authorities - IMDA in Singapore and the EEC, which is the overseeing organization for several markets in the Eurasian Economic Area.
CELL PHONES
mobigyaan.com

iQOO 9 tipped to feature Samsung ISOCELL GN5 50MP camera sensor

IQOO, the sub-brand from Vivo, is gearing up to launch its next-generation flagship smartphone, dubbed iQOO 9. Ahead of the official announcement, some details about the device keep surfacing online. The company’s executive talked about a new custom camera sensor with improved camera capabilities for the upcoming smartphone. Now, tipsters...
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE to launch on January 11, a new leak confirms

Wilfred, 2 hours agoNot everyone likes refurbished phones, mate!In a few weeks I'm about to buy a new in box S20 FE 5G. They have them fairly available. Maybe his is brand new. Either way, that was and still is a better phone than this S21 FE. I haven't found a phone that can be had new for a similar price to the S20 FE 5G that has all the US T-Mobile bands and has the feature set of this phone, combined with camera quality and battery life. It even has root and bootloader unlock, I'd you're into that kinda thing.
CELL PHONES

