ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

All Marvel movies ranked worst to best

By Evan Saunders
KPVI Newschannel 6
 3 days ago

Using data from IMDb,...

www.kpvi.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vulture

Shang-Chi ‘Flopped So Hard’ They Got a Sequel

So Shang-Chi’s sticking around. Per Deadline, Disney has confirmed that there will be a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with Destin Daniel Cretton returning to write and direct it. And that’s not Cretton’s only upcoming project with Marvel. The filmmaker from Maui is currently working on a new MCU series for Disney+, and he’s signed an exclusive multi-year deal to develop TV projects for Disney’s Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement. “We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”
MOVIES
purewow.com

This Heist Movie Just Dethroned ‘Bird Box’ as Netflix’s Most Popular Film Ever

If you haven’t already watched Red Notice on Netflix, then it’s about time you hopped on the bandwagon. Although the movie originally premiered last month, it recently broke the record as the streaming service’s most popular film. (FYI: The study was calculated based on hours watched within the movie’s first 28 days on Netflix.)
MOVIES
The Independent

Sci-fi epic Dune and Daniel Craig’s No Time To Die among most-Googled films in 2021

Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic Dune and Daniel Craig’s final Bond film No Time To Die were among the most Googled films in 2021. While the movie starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya ranked No 1 in terms of Google search-based interest, Craig’s swansong as the suave MI5 agent came in fourth on the recently released top 10 list. In a five-star review for The Independent, Clarisse Loughrey called Dune “this generation’s Lord of the Rings trilogy”, adding that the eponymous “spectacular sci-fi adaptation” of Frank Herbert’s novel is “of such literal and emotional largeness that it overwhelms the senses.” Dune...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Tags Entertainment
CNET

New movies coming out in 2022: Blockbusters from Marvel, Netflix and more

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. It's official: 2022 is the year of the sequel. Movie theaters have been dominated by franchise films for years, but the COVID pandemic has crunched the past couple of years' worth of blockbusters into one bonanza year at the box office. These are the latest dates for your diary as we celebrate the big films (and hopefully a few smaller ones) hitting the big screen and streaming services in 2022 (and beyond).
MOVIES
CNET

Is Spider-Man: No Way Home coming to Disney Plus? What you need to know

The reviews are in and the verdict is clear -- Spider-Man: No Way Home is must-see cinematic viewing. It swings into theaters in the US on Dec. 17. The Marvel-Sony sequel starring Tom Holland. broken ticket sale records, not to mention trailer release records and possibly the record for the...
MOVIES
countryliving.com

How to Watch All 24 Marvel Movies in the Correct Order

No matter what you think of superhero movies, you have to give Marvel credit: It somehow managed to pull off a 24-movie-and-counting Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) without any reboots, remakes, or re-castings except one. None of the actors dropped out midway through, and they didn’t decide to re-do an origin story or two along the way. After things came to a head with Avengers: Infinity War and resolved with Spider-Man: Far From Home, what’s been dubbed “Phase 3” of the MCU is complete, and it's on to "Phase 4" with Black Widow. Ready for a re-watch? You’ll need to remember what sequence they came in: Here’s how to watch all of the Marvel movies in order. (That’s order of theatrical release: If you want to watch them in an order that makes one unified chronology from WWII to today, you’ll need the Time Stone and a much geekier outlet than this one.)
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Among Top Ten Best-Rated Movies on IMDb

Just in case the box office returns on Spider-Man: No Way Home weren't already an indicator of its pop culture footprint, the film has entered a new stage of online fandom by cracking the legendary Top 250 on IMDB, and not only did it land on the list, it's in the Top 10. As of this writing, Spider-Man: No Way Home is the #9 movie on the list from the Internet Movie Database, putting it above the likes of The Matrix, Apocalypse Now, 2001: A Space Odyssey, and Lawrence of Arabia. IMDB's Top 250 is ranked by a secret formula on the site, one which takes the voting opinions of its "regular users" to heart. Let's break down No Way Home's placement on the list with regard to other movies.
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Marvel Cinematic Universe: A Complete Timeline of All the Upcoming Movies and TV Shows’ Release Dates

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always expanding. The superhero movie franchise will just keep growing in 2022 and beyond with these highly anticipated flicks. Spider-Man: No Way Home has Marvel fans on the edge of their seats ahead of its December 17 release, and that’s not just because of the rumored cast (which is widely believed to include past Spider-Man stars Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire). With the inclusion of the multiverse, a concept first explored in both Loki and What If…? on Disney+, the film could change the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as we know it.
TV SHOWS
Huron Daily Tribune

Year in review: 25 best movies of 2021

Stacker presents the 25 best movies of 2021, including films that premiered in 2020 but weren’t available in the U.S. until 2021. Only feature-length films were considered and each film had to have at least seven reviews on Metacritic to make the list.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Every Marvel Studios Movie From 2021 Lands on Visual Effects Oscar Shortlist

Earlier today the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the shortlists for 10 of their categories, offering an update on the films that will end up being nominated for the likes of Best International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Visual Effects, and more. As far as the Visual Effects shortlist goes there there is potential for Marvel Studios to make history as all four of their feature films released in the past year have made the shortlist. The ten films on the Best Visual Effects shortlist include: Black Widow, Dune, Eternals, Free Guy, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Godzilla vs. Kong, The Matrix Resurrections, No Time to Die, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Spider-Man: No Way Home.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

10 Best Under-The-Radar 2021 Movies

2021 was the year many of us finally stepped into a theater for the first time in a while. After the shutdowns in response to the global pandemic that left movie theaters out of business for months upon months, this past year, cinephiles went back to big movies, especially for the five Marvel offerings, F9: The Fast Saga, No Time To Die and Dune.
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Movies About Outer Space of All Time

“Space. The final frontier.” So said Capt. James T. Kirk of the Starship Enterprise in the original “Star Trek” television series. For explorers like Kirk and also for movie directors, space is a frontier of limitless possibilities. Because no one knows exactly what is out there in the dark, starry night, screenwriters and directors can […]
MOVIES
Popculture

Spider-Man Movies Streaming: Where to Watch All the Wall-Crawler's Films Online

It's a big weekend for the Spider-Man franchise with the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters. Out of all the superhero properties to spring up in the last couple of decades, Spider-Man has been one of the most prolific and perhaps the most beloved. If you want to look back on all of his recent adventures, read on.
MOVIES
Slackpreneur

Why the New Spider-Man No Way Home Is the Best Marvel Film of the Last Decade

The latest installment in the Spider-Man universe is no less entertaining than its predecessors, but "No Way Home" takes this superhero's storyline to a whole new level. The movie, directed by Jon Watts, features Tom Holland as Spider-Man and features a host of other key Marvel characters, such as the Green Goblin and Doc Ock. In addition, the film is packed with fan service and nostalgia, but it does have a heart of its own. The film's story revolves around Peter Parker, a brilliant teen with superpowers who must face a world of danger to save his family.
Inside the Magic

‘Ant-Man 3’ to Introduce Marvel’s Dumbest Villain EVER

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters until July 28, 2023, but the third installment of the MCU’s tiniest hero will take Marvel fans to a whole new realm. So far, the biggest news to come from Ant-Man 3 is a genuinely horrible logo that fans ridiculed. But a new leaked rumor suggests that Scott Lang AKA Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne AKA Wasp (Evangeline Lily) will take on one of the most Marvel Comics villains – MODOK.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel’s New Wolverine Series Trailer Teases “All the Wolverines”

To say that Marvel fans are eager to see how Wolverine and the X-Men will one day fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is an understatement. The latest trailer from Marvel for the upcoming intertwined comic book series, X Lives of Wolverine and X Deaths of Wolverine, promises the most comprehensive Logan story in his long and complicated past. With Marvel’s history of streamlining comic book canon for popular characters a few years ahead of their MCU debuts, this authoritative arc will likely give some indication of Wolverine’s eventual Marvel Studios introduction.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel Studios Head Reveals Why Old Spider-Man Villains Are Returning In No Way Home

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) will square off against villains from the franchise's past -- but not against ones he has seen before. In about a month, Spider-Man will battle the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man), Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina, Spider-Man 2), Electro (Jamie Foxx, The Amazing Spider-Man 2), and more. The villains are coming from the five Spider-Man theatrical movies released prior to Holland's first, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said during a recent interview that the decision was a pretty simple one.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Talks About Stepping Down From Marvel Role

The old adage is that all good things must come to an end. While it looks like Tom Holland is on board for at least another Spider-Man movie after the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home later this month, the actor seems well aware it's impossible for him to remain in the role forever. At a recent red carpet event, the Marvel superstar told one Associated Press reporter he always has to do what's best for the character, even if it means stepping down.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy