Black Friday proved to be an exceptionally dark place for some retailers this year. For some, it may prove to be their last one ever. As CNN predicted last November, stores like Sears and Kmart — once industry leaders — may soon disappear. The once thriving chain of nearly 2,500 Kmart stores, for instance, has now been whittled down to just 12 locations across the U.S., Puerto Rico, Guam, and the Virgin Islands.

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO