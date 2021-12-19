Nevada men's basketball tops LMU, win five in a row

Congratulations to Flowing Wells guard Navine Mallon for being voted SBLive’s WaFd Bank Arizona High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week for Dec. 6-12! The junior was on the list quite a few times for her performances last season, and the junior finds herself back on the list once again early this season. Against Rincon/University on Monday, Mallon dominated in all aspects of the game. Posting a double-double, Mallon had 18 rebounds and 18 points, along with eight assists, seven steals and a block in the 62-41 win. In Thursday’s 66-49 victory over Amphitheater, she kicked things into beast-mode once again with another double-double, this time with 23 points and 15 rebounds. She also had eight steals, six assists and a block in the game.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO