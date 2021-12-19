ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

By Sportradar
WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Vegas at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m. St. Louis at Winnipeg, 3 p.m. Boston at...

www.wfmz.com

NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday's game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL
TheDailyBeast

NHL Shuts Down on COVID Surge, Beijing Olympics Decision for Players Is Imminent

The National Hockey League has halted its season as its rosters became ravaged by COVID outbreaks—and executives are reportedly on the verge of telling players they can't travel to Beijing for the Winter Olympic Games in February. In an announcement late Monday, the NHL confirmed a shutdown after suspected Omicron cases ripped through 12 team camps and left more than 119 players in the league's COVID containment protocols. The games still on the schedule for Tuesday will be played, but then the league will be put on pause until fixtures resume Monday. According to The Wall Street Journal, the sudden worsening of the pandemic is causing NHL executives concern about whether to allow players to take a break in February to go to Beijing. According to the Journal, the NHL can stop players from traveling if conditions are deemed to be "impractical or unsafe." The league will reportedly announce its decision on Beijing later this week.
NHL
wkzo.com

NHL shuts down Red Wings through Christmas break

The NHL on Sunday shut down the Detroit Red Wings through Christmas after the team's COVID-19 outbreak grew to nine players. Detroit announced Sunday that forwards Sam Gagner, Pius Suter and Joe Veleno were placed in the COVID-19 protocol as well as assistant video coach Jeff Weintraub. The Red...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

A deep dive into the Colorado Avalanche's salary-cap situation

Navigating the salary cap is one of the more important tasks for any GM. Teams that can avoid total cap chaos by walking the tightrope of inking players to deals that match their value (or compensate for future value without breaking the bank) remain successful. Those that don't see struggles and front-office changes.
NHL
WGN News

NHL shutting down from Wednesday through Saturday due to COVID-19

The NHL is beginning a leaguewide shutdown Wednesday amid an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league. Beginning the annual holiday break two days early means five additional games will be postponed, bringing the total this season to 49. Two games slated for Tuesday are still set to go on as […]
NHL
Reuters

Caps-Flyers game postponed due to COVID-19, Olympic decision looms

Dec 21 (Reuters) - The National Hockey League has postponed Tuesday's game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Washington Capitals due to COVID-19 issues impacting the Capitals, bringing to 50 the number of NHL games that have been postponed amid rising cases. The league said a new date for the...
NHL
theScore

NHL Power Rankings: A 🎁 for all 32 teams this holiday season

This is the sixth edition of theScore's NHL Power Rankings for the 2021-22 season. Check back for updated rankings every second Monday during the regular season. In this edition, we identify one holiday gift each team could use for the rest of the season or in the future. 1. Carolina...
NHL
WGR550

Tuch to play his first game as a Sabre on Monday

Tage Thompson didn't participate in practice. Granato said, "We didn't know if he'd be in or out. We want to take a further look at him to make sure we're not putting him in a spot that could make things worse." Thompson isn't ruled out for Monday.
NHL
AFP

NHL players will not compete at Beijing Olympics: reports

National Hockey League players will not compete in February's Beijing Winter Olympics in the wake of 50 NHL games being postponed over Covid-19, according to reports Tuesday. Multiple US news outlets, including ESPN, cited unnamed sources that said the league and NHL Players Association reached an agreement not to send athletes to China. Without the NHL's elite millionaire stars, national teams at the Olympics would resemble those at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, when minor-league and retired players filled out rosters and Russian athletes captured gold. "It's disappointing," said Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos, a 31-year-old Canadian center for the reigning NHL champions.
NHL

