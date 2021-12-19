ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Victory will continue to improve, says head coach Popovic

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Melbourne Victory coach Tony Popovic is confident his team will continue to improve after picking up a point in Saturday's 2-2 draw with defending A-League champions Melbourne City.

Popovic took over at the helm of the four-time champions during the off season and has overseen a turnaround in fortunes for the club that finished bottom of the 12-team league last year.

Victory are third in the early season standings with 10 points having won three of their first five games to sit two points behind leaders Macarthur FC.

"I've said this team can and will get better," said the former Western Sydney Wanderers coach.

"I think it's factual. Players that haven't trained, haven't played, came late and missed pre-season, of course they can get better.

"But we're picking up points as we're evolving as a team and we're showing an amazing attitude and resilience, which is positive for us moving forward.

"I think in time we'll be a better team and we need individuals to keep growing and hopefully we can have a bit more luck with injuries. But that's all part of the process unfortunately.

"Tonight we're happy with our performance and happy to get a point in the end."

Nick D'Agostino scored nine minutes from time to earn Victory a share of the points amid a pulsating atmosphere against their cross-city rivals to leave Popovic thrilled by the spectacle.

"We saw in the last 18 months without crowds all over the world how the games were very different," said Popovic.

"The tempo of the games were very slow, as soon as the crowds are back the intensity goes up, the aggression, the ball speed.

"I think that's just natural that that happens. Bring more. We want these type of games and we want the crowds to keep growing and hopefully after tonight they'll want to see more of that live."

Reporting by Michael Church; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Piers Morgan criticises Sports Personality of the Year for ‘celebrating sporting losers’

Piers Morgan has hit out at Sports Personality of the Year for naming the England men’s football squad Team of the Year.Gareth Southgate’s team were given the prize for reaching the final in the Euro 2020 tournament this summer, which was the first time the England team had made it to a major international tournament final since the 1966 World Cup.However, tweeting on Sunday (19 December) night, Morgan criticised the decision to reward England after losing out to Italy in the final.“The #SPOTY Team of the Year award going to a team that didn’t win anything perfectly epitomises the absurd...
TENNIS
The Independent

No Covid suspension for Premier League – reports

Premier League clubs have decided against any suspension of the season as a means of bringing the Covid-19 crisis under control, according to reports.Six of the 10 matches due to be played in the top flight last weekend were postponed because of outbreaks of cases within clubs.It had been reported that clubs would consider calling off the round of games scheduled for December 28 to 30.However, following a shareholders’ meeting involving representatives of the 20 clubs on Monday, it has been reported that a decision has been taken to continue with the season as planned, and that any decisions to postpone individual matches will continue to be taken by the Premier League board on a case-by-case basis. Read More Lee Johnson promises ‘blood and guts’ performance when Sunderland visit ArsenalFormer British Olympic luge athlete AJ Rosen dies aged 37Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka given driving ban and fine
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Virus-hit EPL will play on; 16% of players unvaccinated

Premier League clubs decided against pausing the season on Monday despite 10 fixtures being postponed in the previous week due to the most widespread coronavirus outbreaks to date across squads.While more than 90% of players in the Italian and Spanish leagues have been fully vaccinated, the Premier League disclosed that only 77% of its players had received two doses. In its first update on vaccine take-up in two months, the league also said 16% of players had not received even a single dose. Coronavirus cases across players and staff hit another high in the last week, more than doubling...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Popovic
CBS Boston

New Revs Midfielder Sebastian Lletget Eager To Help Bring Some Championship Silverware To New England

FOXBORO (CBS) — Sebastian Lletget is changing coasts this offseason, bringing his talents from Los Angeles to New England. The new Revolution midfielder, acquired last week in a trade with the Galaxy, is eager to get his first taste of the East Coast after spending the last seven seasons with Los Angeles. And it truly will be his first taste of New England, since he’s never actually been to Boston. Maybe the winter wasn’t the best time to make that first trip, but Lletget has a new season with a new club to prepare for. It will be quite the change for...
MLS
AFP

Australian Open chief 'confident' Covid-hit Nadal will play

Australian Open chief Craig Tiley said Wednesday he was confident that Rafael Nadal will play in Melbourne despite testing positive for Covid-19, as fresh doubts emerged over Novak Djokovic. "If you're going to test positive and you want to play the Australian Open, your timing would be now," he said. ns/al/pst
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#League
AFP

All Black McKenzie eyes run at fly-half in Japan

New Zealand's Damian McKenzie said Tuesday he wants to play fly-half at Japanese side Suntory Sungoliath Tokyo, and is "confident" of making the All Blacks' 2023 Rugby World Cup squad. The 26-year-old McKenzie, who has played at both fly-half and full-back in recent years, has arrived in Japan to replace fellow All Black Beauden Barrett, who had a six-month sabbatical with Sungoliath last season. Barrett is now sharing the All Blacks' number 10 jersey with Richie Mo'unga after successfully re-establishing himself at fly-half with Suntory last year. Now McKenzie wants to stake his claim for the shirt as he prepares for the start of the Japanese season early next month, although he says he is equally happy to turn out at full-back.
RUGBY
AFP

Battling England succumb as Australia clinch second Ashes Test

Australia ground down a battling England to win the second Test in Adelaide Monday and go 2-0 up in the Ashes series, leaving the visitors' dreams of winning back the hallowed urn in tatters. Joe Root's men will head to Melbourne for the Boxing Day Test starting Sunday knowing that the only instance of a team coming from 2-0 down to win the Ashes was Donald Bradman's Australia way back in 1936-37.
SPORTS
The Independent

Premier League clubs opt to continue season despite 90 Covid cases in past week

Premier League clubs have decided against any suspension of the season as a means of bringing the latest coronavirus crisis under control, with 90 confirmed cases among players and staff recorded last week.Six of the 10 matches due to be played in the top flight last weekend were postponed because of Covid-19 outbreaks within clubs, with the number of positive cases leaping by 48 in the space of a week.It had been reported that clubs would consider calling off the round of games scheduled for December 28 to 30.However, following a shareholders’ meeting involving representatives of the 20 teams on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Rugby
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
Telegraph

Inexperienced Oilers and new coach 'celebrating small victories'

WOOD RIVER – Lyndsey Perez was content in her role with East Alton-Wood River Oilers girls basketball as freshman coach. She listened and learned from Oilers head coach Jeff Ochs and assistant Joe Sears, who both came to EA-WR out of a winning feeder program at Civic Memorial. But when Perez’s apprenticeship was cut short with Ochs resigning after one season delayed and then shortened by the pandemic, EA-WR turned to Perez to climb the coaching ladder.
WOOD RIVER, IL
Reuters

Reuters

253K+
Followers
258K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy