ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL roundup: Travis Sanheim's OT goal propels Flyers to victory

austinnews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTravis Sanheim scored the game-winning goal at 1:35 of overtime to lift the host Philadelphia Flyers over the Ottawa Senators 4-3 on Saturday. Sanheim received a crisp pass from Cam Atkinson and connected. Oskar Lindblom had one goal and an assist for the Flyers, who have won four of five. ClaudeGiroux...

www.austinnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Broad Street Hockey

Flyers game against Capitals postponed

We thought we could enjoy one last game before the prolonged holiday break. Woof. The game between the Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals slotted for Tuesday night has been postponed due to a surge of Caps players entering the NHL’s COVID protocol list the morning of. We should be...
NHL
fox29.com

Sanheim scores in OT to give Flyers 4-3 win over Senators

PHILADELPHIA - Travis Sanheim scored 1:35 into overtime and also had an assist to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 4-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night. Claude Giroux, Oskar Lindblom and Joel Farabee also scored for the Flyers, who have won four of five. Giroux moved into...
NHL
NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Farabee
Person
Joe Pavelski
Person
Tyler Bertuzzi
Person
Colton Sceviour
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Roope Hintz
Person
Evan Bouchard
Person
Dylan Strome
Person
Travis Sanheim
Person
Travis Konecny
Person
Oskar Lindblom
Person
Leon Draisaitl
Person
John Klingberg
WGR550

Tuch to play his first game as a Sabre on Monday

Tage Thompson didn’t participate in practice. Granato said, “We didn’t know if he’d be in or out. We want to take a further look at him to make sure we’re not putting him in a spot that could make things worse.” Thompson isn’t ruled out for Monday.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackhawks 3#Kraken#Oilers#Red Wings 5
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
AFP

Latest shutdown casts doubt on NHL's Beijing Olympic participation

The National Hockey League on Sunday suspended all games involving cross border travel between Canada and the United States, putting in doubt the players ability to participate in the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The league was scheduled to take a three-week break in February so the NHL could take part in the Winter Games for the first time since 2014 in Sochi, but with close to 40 games postponed due to Covid-19 outbreaks, the league might now have to use that time to get the regular season schedule back on track. The league said on Sunday it is expected to make a decision on the Olympics in the coming days. "Given the disruption to the NHLâs regular-season schedule caused by recent COVID-related events  and the continued uncertainty caused by the ongoing COVID pandemic, the NHL and NHLPA are actively discussing the matter of NHL Player participation in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, and expect to be in a position to announce a final determination in the coming days," a spokesman for the league said Sunday.
NHL
buffalohockeybeat.com

Alex Tuch to fulfill dream by playing for Sabres: ‘Excited as anybody I’ve seen’

BUFFALO – What makes winger Alex Tuch’s passion for the Sabres so unique is that he possessed it long before the team acquired him Nov. 4. Tuch, 25, grew up in Baldwinsville, about 150 miles from KeyBank Center, rooting for his beloved Sabres. He attended games, owned jerseys and reveled in their success.
NHL
theScore

NHL Power Rankings: A 🎁 for all 32 teams this holiday season

This is the sixth edition of theScore's NHL Power Rankings for the 2021-22 season. Check back for updated rankings every second Monday during the regular season. In this edition, we identify one holiday gift each team could use for the rest of the season or in the future. 1. Carolina...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy