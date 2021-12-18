ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 reasons why Solana (SOL) price could see additional upside in 2022

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSolana (SOL) has become a top contender in the smart contract industry and in the past year,...

Solana Price analysis: SOL/USD set to break above the $190 resistance soon

SOL is cuurrently at $175. According to the Solana price analysis, the bulls finally broke through the $180.00 support barrier. Traders are bullish on the asset because they anticipate a return to $200.00, Solana’s all-time high. Previous support levels provided ample buying opportunities for bulls to make a profitable trade.
Solana price analysis: SOL climbs above $180, can the bulls breach $200?

The Solana price analysis shows that the bulls have finally broken above the $180.00 resistance level. The market sentiment is highly bullish for the asset as traders expect a return to the $200 mark. The broader cryptocurrency market has observed a mixed market sentiment over the last 24-hours as most...
Solana coin price analysis: SOL is trading at the neckline of the earlier head and shoulder pattern

Solana coin price trading just above the neckline of the head and shoulder pattern. The stochastic indicator indicates bullishness while RSI indicates neutrality. Solana coin price has tested the resistance at the level of $ 190 successfully and is back in the range between the resistance level and the upward sloping support level. The coin has formed a double top now with the resistance level and hence the next time the coin price reaches the support level the activity will be crucial as if it breaks the support this could mean a downward trend for the coin at least till the level of $170-$175.
Solana Price Analysis: SOL/USD is bullish for the next 24 hours

Solana price analysis is bullish today. SOL/USD is currently trading at $174. The market is currently still pushing higher. Today’s Solana price analysis is bullish, anticipating additional gains following a break above the $180 resistance. However, because SOL/USD has advanced over 10% in the last 24 hours, the market will most likely peak soon.
Solana price movement: can the DDoS attacks slow down SOL’s growth?

In the last 24 hours, SOL's value increased by 10%. Its trading volume also saw an increase of 52%. This is a solid point in time to invest in the Solana (SOL) token. Solana SOL/USD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain network that has a large ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and is continuously evolving.
BTC Price Drops With Other Top 10 Cryptos, SOL Survives With 0.30% Surge

© Reuters. BTC Price Drops With Other Top 10 Cryptos, SOL Survives With 0.30% Surge. Bitcoin price drops with most of the top 10 cryptos in a market downturn position. Solana (SOL) survives with a 0.30% price increase. Bitcoin (BTC) and a majority of the top 10 cryptos declined...
Economy
Markets
Data suggests traders view $46,000 as Bitcoin’s final line in the sand

Dec. 13 will likely be remembered as a “bloody Monday” after Bitcoin (BTC) price lost the $47,000 support, and altcoin prices dropped by as much as 25% within a matter of moments. When the move occurred, analysts quickly reasoned that Bitcoin’s 8.5% correction was directly connected to the...
Solana price to see 15% relief bounce as SOL bounces off vital support level

Solana price is hovering around the $153.20 support level, suggesting a potential reversal could be in play. Investors can expect a 15% upswing to $175.76 after a successful bounce off the $153.20 barrier. A breakdown of the $140.23 foothold will invalidate the short-term bullish thesis and potentially send SOL to...
Three reasons why Dogecoin price could crash to $0.087

Dogecoin price is on thin ice from a technical perspective as it hovers around the $0.159 support level. A breakdown of this barrier could lead to a 50% crash to $0.082 or lower. On-chain metrics indicate declining interest in DOGE, supporting the bearish outlook. Dogecoin price needs to tread lightly...
Deel Adds Stablecoin USDC and Solana (SOL) as Withdrawal Options via Coinbase

Has announced the addition of USDC and Solana as withdrawal currencies via Coinbase (COIN: Nasdaq). Deel first teamed up with Coinbase in November 2020 to “enable users to withdraw their paychecks in cryptocurrency,” according to an update shared with Crowdfund Insider. Deel currently supports five crypto withdrawal options:...
Solana Price Analysis: SOL slowly consolidates around $170, prepares to continue lower?

Solana price analysis is bearish today. SOL/USD continued to consolidate overnight. The $168 mark currently acts as support. Solana price analysis is bearish today as we expect the $168 mark to be broken as bulls have failed to regain some of the previous losses. Therefore, we expect SOL/USD to continue even lower next week, with the next major support located as far as the $150 mark.
Solana price edges lower as SOL bears prepare for 25% drop

Solana price is at risk of falling 25% after it broke below a major level of support on December 10. SOL could be headed toward $128 if the bears continue to control the narrative. Even if the bulls manage to reverse the period of underperformance, multiple stiff obstacles lie ahead.
Solana price forecast: how will the DDoS attack impact the value of the SOL token?

The Solana blockchain experienced a DDoS attack that temporarily ended up clogging the network. The network appeared to remain online. A DDoS attack essentially overwhelms a network with fake traffic to take it offline. Solana SOL/USD is a decentralized blockchain that is built to enable capable as well as user-friendly...
Fastly Stock: Price Has Fallen, But Near-Term Upside Could Be Limited

Fastly's ambitious $1B revenue roadmap by FY25 has failed to convince the market as its stock remains in consolidation. Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) delivered an FQ3 report card that calmed the nerves of its investors. Its difficult year was made more challenging by the outages in Q2 that hit both its top and bottom line and investors' sentiments in that quarter. However, we also wrote in a previous article that the company has moved on from its challenges. CEO Joshua Bixby & Co. communicated an aggressive and ambitious $1B revenue roadmap by FY25 to try and kickstart an otherwise flagging stock performance in 2021.
1 Robinhood Stock That Could Crush the Market in the Long Run

Amazon's growth is decelerating in the second half of 2021, but the company is facing tough comps. There are still large growth opportunities in some of its operations even now. Amazon is a leader in its industry, which provides stability as it grows. Investing site Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) is known for...
