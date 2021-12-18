3 reasons why Solana (SOL) price could see additional upside in 2022

Fastly's ambitious $1B revenue roadmap by FY25 has failed to convince the market as its stock remains in consolidation. Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) delivered an FQ3 report card that calmed the nerves of its investors. Its difficult year was made more challenging by the outages in Q2 that hit both its top and bottom line and investors' sentiments in that quarter. However, we also wrote in a previous article that the company has moved on from its challenges. CEO Joshua Bixby & Co. communicated an aggressive and ambitious $1B revenue roadmap by FY25 to try and kickstart an otherwise flagging stock performance in 2021.
