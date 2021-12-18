3 reasons why Solana (SOL) price could see additional upside in 2022

Solana coin price trading just above the neckline of the head and shoulder pattern. The stochastic indicator indicates bullishness while RSI indicates neutrality. Solana coin price has tested the resistance at the level of $ 190 successfully and is back in the range between the resistance level and the upward sloping support level. The coin has formed a double top now with the resistance level and hence the next time the coin price reaches the support level the activity will be crucial as if it breaks the support this could mean a downward trend for the coin at least till the level of $170-$175.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO