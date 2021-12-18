ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canada's Masse earns second silver at the world short course championships

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Canada's Kylie Masse was back on the medal podium at...

Washington Post

Dubai princess gets record $720 million divorce payout

LONDON — A British judge on Tuesday shed light on the lavish lifestyle of Dubai’s ruling family by awarding a record-breaking settlement worth in excess of $720 million to a princess in her custody battle with the ruler of the emirate. The settlement concludes a long-running and acrimonious...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
AFP

Nadal tests positive for Covid in latest blow for tennis legend

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal said Monday he had tested positive for Covid-19, putting in doubt his participation in the Australian Open next month where was expected to make his comeback to major competition after months of injury. The 20-time major champion has struggled with a foot injury for the past six months, forcing him to miss both Wimbledon and the US Open.
TENNIS
SwimInfo

Short Course World Championships: Alessandro Miressi Wins 100 Free, Anchors Italy to Medley Relay Gold (Day Six Men’s Recap)

Short Course World Championships: Alessandro Miressi Wins 100 Free, Anchors Italy to Medley Relay Gold (Day Six Men’s Recap) On the final day of the Short Course World Championships in Abu Dhabi, Germany’s Florian Wellbrock secured a gold medal and a new world record in the men’s 1500 freestyle, and in the very next event, Italy’s Alessandro Miressi edged out American Ryan Held to win gold in the men’s 100 free. Later, Poland’s Radoslaw Kawecki came from behind to win the fourth short course world title of his career in the 200 back, and Nic Fink lowered his own American record to edge out Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi in the 50 breast.
SWIMMING & SURFING
Variety

United Arab Emirates Leads the Way in West Asia in Luring Foreign Shoots

Abu Dhabi and Dubai have made huge strides in attracting foreign film and TV productions to the United Arab Emirates as part of an ongoing effort by the federation of states on the Persian Gulf to diversify from their oil-based economy. They have come a long way since 2006 when Matt Damon and George Clooney-starrer “Syriana” marked the first major Hollywood film shot in the Dubai desert, followed by “The Kingdom,” which brought Jamie Foxx and Jennifer Garner to Abu Dhabi in 2007. In 2011, UAE aficionado Tom Cruise personally pulled off the stunt of gliding down Dubai’s 163-floor Burj Khalifa,...
WORLD
uticaphoenix.net

The United Arab Emirates is changing its weekend to Saturday

The United Arab Emirates is switching things up in 2022. The government announced on Tuesday that beginning Jan. 1, weekends will run from Friday afternoon to Sunday. Currently, the UAE has a Friday to Saturday weekend. The change is being enacted to “boost productivity and improve work-life balance,” the government said.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Who is Emma Raducanu? The 18-year-old US Open champion

Emma Raducanu’s stunning run on her first appearance at the US Open finished in glorious fashion as she became Britain’s first female singles Grand Slam champion for 44 years, beating Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the final.’The teenager had already made waves with a dominant victory over Shelby Rogers, becoming the youngest British player to reach the last eight in New York in the Open era in the process, where she also beat Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Belinda Bencic.Raducanu was an unknown wildcard at the All England Club, ranked world number 338, and had only just completed...
TENNIS
The Independent

Ireland stunned by the USA in Florida

The USA earned a shock victory over Ireland in an historic Twenty20 international between the sides in Florida The series is the first time a full ICC member has faced the USA on American soil, and the hosts emerged victorious by 26 runs.The USA lost four early wickets for just 16 runs in Lauderhill, including captain Monank Patel with only the second ball of the match, but rallied to post 188 for six from their 20 overs.🌟 UNBELIEVABLE win for #TeamUSA🌟 They defeat Ireland by 27 runs!!!What. An. Incredible. Ride.#USAvsIRE🇺🇸☘️ pic.twitter.com/TcLxnl7QqF— USA Cricket (@usacricket) December 22, 2021Sushant Modani and Gajanand Singh struck half-centuries while Marty Kain blasted an unbeaten 39 off 15 balls.Ireland laboured in reply and captain Andrew Balbirnie was dismissed for four in the second over.The tourists came up short on 162 for six despite Lorcan Tucker hitting a 49-ball 57 not out. Read More Inter Milan continue fine form in Serie AAnge Postecoglou rues missed chances after Celtic held by St MirrenAntonio Conte set for Chelsea reunion in Carabao Cup semi-finals
BASEBALL
Anchorage Daily News

Lydia Jacoby tests negative after close virus contact leads to withdrawal from short-course world championships

Olympic gold medalist Lydia Jacoby of Seward missed out on one of her strongest events at the world short-course swimming championships in Abu Dhabi over the weekend due to a COVID-19 close contact. According to FINA, the international federation overseeing water sports, seven competitors tested positive for COVID-19 last week....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sportsnet.ca

Maggie Mac Neil swims to 100 metre butterfly gold, sets Canadian record

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Maggie Mac Neil has set another record at the FINA world short course swimming championships. Mac Neil won gold in the women's 100-metre butterfly on Tuesday with a Canadian record time of 55.04 seconds. The new Canadian mark in the 100 butterfly comes a day after Mac Neil set a world record in the 50-backstroke.
SWIMMING & SURFING
Sportsnet.ca

2022 World Junior Championship Primer: Strengths, weaknesses, X-Factors

Canada will play host to the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship for the second straight year, this time in both Edmonton and Red Deer. This year’s tournament won’t be played in a ‘bubble’, so the threat of potential positive COVID-19 cases is even higher. Positive test results have already prevented several key players from being able to cross the border into Canada to play in the tournament, most notably Finland’s Aatu Raty and USA’s Thomas Bordeleau.
SPORTS
Sportsnet.ca

Hockey Canada withdraws from 2021 Spengler Cup, citing COVID-19 concerns

Hockey Canada has withdrawn from the 2021 Spengler Cup, citing a desire to maintain the health and safety of participating players, coaches and staff amid the evolving COVID-19 pandemic. “We have a long-standing tradition of participating in the Spengler Cup, and it is disappointing that we are unable to attend...
HOCKEY
Sportsnet.ca

QMJHL pauses league activities until Jan. 7 in light of rising COVID-19 cases

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League announced a pause in league activities on Tuesday that will last until at least Jan. 7 "in light of the recent increases of COVID-19 cases in Eastern Canada." The league says it is currently working on updated protocols, including preventive testing prior to the...
HOCKEY

