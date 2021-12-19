Trading Styles Guide

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dailyforex.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrading Forex without a strategy is like driving a car with your eyes closed. While you may get lucky for a while, it will end disastrously. There are many trading strategies, which can be categorized under four trading styles. The main difference is the intended length of the typical trade’s...

www.dailyforex.com

Benzinga

Yield Curve Scenarios

Could the highly anticipated Fed rate hikes in 2022 flatten or steepen the Treasuries yield curve? Or is there a third possibility?. Watch the full video on the CME website here. The preceding post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial...
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

Trading Support and Resistance

This week we will begin with our monthly and weekly forecasts of the currency pairs worth watching. The first part of our forecast is based upon our research of the past 20 years of Forex prices, which show that the following methodologies have all produced profitable results:. Trading the two...
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

Lirunex to Launch Trading App in Early 2022

a leading global online trading company, intends to launch a mobile-based application that will transform conventional trading methods from the inside out. As traders join this online trading platform, they will receive a secure login which will provide greater control over their trading activities, enabling them to see all data with a single click.
CELL PHONES
dailyforex.com

XRP/USD: Sudden Momentum Higher Testing Resistance Junctures

XRP/USD is trading within sight of the 1.00000 ratio in early trading this morning, and the last time Ripple traded above this juncture was on the 1st of December. Like its major counterparts in cryptocurrency, XRP/USD has seen some sluggish trading activity with downwards momentum during the past couple of weeks. A low of nearly 0.65000 was demonstrated on the 4th of December and while the current price of nearly 0.97000 is a significant climb upwards, it has not come without a fight.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

ETH/USD: Downward Nervous Conditions as Key Lows Approached

Trading this morning in ETH/USD has been choppy as the cryptocurrency bounces near important psychological barriers around the 3800.00 juncture. Lows from this weekend are in sight and mid-term support ratios are certainly nearby for Ethereum. The broad cryptocurrency marketplace has largely been in a tailspin the past few weeks. Reversals higher have certainly been seen, but the trend has been lower.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

USD/ZAR: Recent Move Lower Could Attract Skeptical Buyers

The USD/ZAR is trading near intriguing short-term lows, which have developed after the Forex pair has produced a downturn after hitting a high of nearly 16.25000 on the 15th of December. Risk appetite in the global markets has taken a nervous turn the past couple of days and this may continue early this week. As the Christmas holiday approaches, traders need to remember that Forex typically sees trading volumes evaporate, which sometimes leads to extremely quiet markets.
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forex Signal: Range-Bound with Bullish Bias

Buy the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 50,000. Add a stop-loss at about 47,000. Sell the BTC/USD and add a take-profit at 46,000. Add a stop-loss at 48,000. The BTC/USD price tilted higher in the overnight session as cryptocurrency prices bounced back. The pair is trading at 48,677, which is above the key support level at about 45,401. Other cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, Ripple, and Solana also jumped.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

Bitcoin Forecast: Markets Bounce from 200-Day EMA

The Bitcoin market bounced significantly on Tuesday as we have used the 200-day EMA as support again. This is an area that has been important more than once, and now that the Bitcoin market looks like it is threatening the $50,000 level, it might be the beginning of a recovery. Quite frankly, this is something that we had been waiting for, as the market has been grinding sideways after pulling back quite significantly.
CURRENCIES
MarketWatch

Gold settles lower Tuesday as yields and stocks rise, bullion slides further below $1,800

Gold futures finished lower Tuesday, reversing an earlier gain, to book a second straight decline, as stocks that took a beating on Monday were staging a rebound, highlighting some return in risk appetite on Wall Street after an omicron-sparked selloff. Treasury yields also popped higher, creating a headwind for bullion buying in the near-term. Treasury yields were rising, with the 10-year Treasury note rate at around 1.48% from 1.418% at 3 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday. Richer yields can undercut demand for precious metals that don't offer a coupon. February gold settled down $5.90, or 0.3%, to $1,788.70 an ounce. Meanwhile, the dollar was flat but holding in positive territory, as measured by the ICE U.S. Dollar Index . The Dow Jones Industrial Average , the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite Index all had recouped losses from Monday's downdraft, and then some, in Tuesday afternoon action.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: Index Recaptures 50-Day EMA

The S&P 500 rallied significantly on Tuesday, recapturing the 50-day EMA. By doing so, the market looks as if it is ready to go higher, but at this point I think short-term pullbacks are likely. With that, I will look at those pullbacks as potential buying opportunities, but I keep my position size about half of what would normally be this time of year, due to the fact that the illiquid markets can have a massive move suddenly due to a headline or simple position squaring.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Showing Signs of Recovery

The NASDAQ 100 rallied quite nicely on Tuesday, breaking above the 50 day EMA late in the session. At this point, it looks like we are going to continue to recover, which is not a huge surprise considering that we had been a bit negative of the last couple of days and not much has changed. With this being the case, I think that it is probably only a matter of time before we reach towards the 16,400 level, where we had seen a lot of resistance.
STOCKS

