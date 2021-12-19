All Marvel movies ranked worst to best

[Warning: The below contains spoilers for The Witcher Season 2.]. Yas, Princess! Season 2 of Netflix’s The Witcher is Princess Cirilla of Cintra’s (Freya Allan) season. After uniting with monster slayer-for-hire Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), Ciri and Geralt travel to the mountainous stronghold of his mutant brethren, Kaer Morhen. There, Ciri proves once and for all that she is so much more than Cintra royalty with uncontrolled magic in her veins — she’s a fighter. Early on in the season, we see her go through training to defend herself, from learning how to handle a sword to weaving her way through an American Ninja Warrior-esque course that knocks her down… a lot.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO