All Marvel movies ranked worst to best

Has “Spider-Man” become Hollywood’s most important film franchise?
One could rightfully say that, duh, Peter Parker is part of Marvel, the biggest entertainment brand, so…umm…yeah? But the web-slinging superhero has made a pretty good case for his omnipotence after “No Way Home,” the epic finale in the Tom Holland-led comic book trilogy, obliterated pandemic-era box office records over the weekend, debuting above initial estimates to $260 million in the U.S. and Canada.
Despite concerns over rapidly spreading COVID-19 variants, inaugural ticket sales for “No Way Home” were able to reach rarified heights, and not just by COVID standards. The Sony Pictures film...
Comments / 0