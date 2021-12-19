ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All Marvel movies ranked worst to best

By Evan Saunders
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article#26. The Incredible Hulk (2008) #22. Thor: The Dark World (2013)...

Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: All the Spidey Suits and Villain Costume Upgrades Explained (EXCLUSIVE)

SPOILER ALERT: The following article contains mild spoilers. Despite the lack of common ground between superheroes and supervillains, they can agree on one thing: the importance of elaborate costumes. In “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Tom Holland’s Peter Parker finds himself going up against threats from multiple “Spider-Man” movie universes. The foes’ upgraded costumes, which pay homage to their comic-book origins, reflect their real identities as well. For this third Marvel Cinematic Universe-focused “Spider-Man” film, Peter still has the red-and-black suit he designed in “Spider-Man: Far From Home” as well as the Iron Spider armor Tony Stark gifted him. However, “No Way Home” also...
MOVIES
Variety

With ‘No Way Home,’ Spider-Man Is Hollywood’s Most Important Box Office Force

Has “Spider-Man” become Hollywood’s most important film franchise? One could rightfully say that, duh, Peter Parker is part of Marvel, the biggest entertainment brand, so…umm…yeah? But the web-slinging superhero has made a pretty good case for his omnipotence after “No Way Home,” the epic finale in the Tom Holland-led comic book trilogy, obliterated pandemic-era box office records over the weekend, debuting above initial estimates to $260 million in the U.S. and Canada. Despite concerns over rapidly spreading COVID-19 variants, inaugural ticket sales for “No Way Home” were able to reach rarified heights, and not just by COVID standards. The Sony Pictures film...
MOVIES
The Independent

Hawkeye episode 6: Does Spider-Man appear in finale as fans predicted after No Way Home?

The one question on people’s lips ahead of the Hawkeye finale surrounded whether Spider-Man would appear.Considering the Disney Plus TV show’s penultimate episode was released on the same day as new film Spider-Man: No Way Home, many Marvel fans wondered if the timing had been planned and an appearance from Tom Holland’s web-slinger was being teed up.The main reason fans felt this could happen was because both Hawkeye and Spider-Man: No Way Home are set in New York City. Also, last week’s episode, courtesy of Yelena (Florence Pugh), subtly revealed that the series was set after the events...
TV SERIES
homenewshere.com

‘Hawkeye’: 5 Theories Going Into the Season 1 Finale

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Hawkeye Season 1.]. Hawkeye on Disney+ is wrapping up its action-packed mystery just in time for the holidays. But with the season finale quickly approaching, many bows still remain untied. Teaming up with superfan and wannabe hero Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) must work with his new protégé to clear the targets off their backs, all while facing the consequences of his turn as the vigilante Ronin.
TV SERIES
homenewshere.com

Ming-Na Wen on Fennec Shand’s Loyalties in ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ (VIDEO)

Talking to anyone associated with a Star Wars series is like a fun game where one person (the journalist) tries to get information out of the other (the talent), even though both parties know not much can be said. That said, TV Insider lucked out ahead of The Book of Boba Fett premiere because we got to speak with Ming-Na Wen, who plays Fennec Shand on the new Disney+ series.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘No Way Home’ and the Tragedy of Spider-Man

[This story contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home.] The climactic moment at the heart of Marvel and Sony’s new Spider-Man movie is something that is at once inevitable and utterly surprising, as well as a way to make the title No Way Home true in a manner that few saw coming. On the one hand, it’s nothing new for Peter Parker (Tom Holland) to have to wrestle with the death of a loved one in his career as the masked wall-crawler — but, really, who actually saw Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) being the one to have to bite the bullet and propel...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: All the Box Office Records Broken

Spider-Man: No Way Home shattered numerous records in its box office debut and is the first Hollywood release of the COVID-19 era to achieve blockbuster status even as worries about the omicron variant grow. The Sony movie, made in partnership with Disney’s Marvel Studios, grossed a staggering $600.8 million in its worldwide debut, including a weekend launch of $260 million in the U.S. and Canada and $340.8 million from elsewhere, per Sony numbers released Monday morning. If all goes as planned, the film will be the first title in two years to clear the $1 billion mark at the global box office...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Officially Opens to $260 Million, Second-Biggest Box Office Debut in History

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” has generated even more money in its box office debut than initially reported. Sony’s epic finale in the Tom Holland-led comic book trilogy collected a mind-blowing $260 million in North American theaters over the weekend, above Sunday’s estimates of $253 million. It means “No Way Home” has now surpassed “Avengers: Infinity War” ($257 million) to land the second-biggest debut in Hollywood history behind only “Avengers: Endgame” ($357 million). Not bad for pandemic times. Internationally, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” captured $340.8 million from 60 overseas markets, pushing its global tally to $600.8 million. It stands as the third-biggest worldwide...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ to Steamroll ‘Matrix Resurrections,’ ‘Sing 2’ in Holiday Box Office Pileup

As the saying goes, hindsight is 20/20. But pandemic or not, it seems ambitious to have seven new movies scheduled to open nationwide in the wake of “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” That’s right, seven new films — “The Matrix Resurrections” (Warner Bros.), “Sing 2” (Universal), “The King’s Man” (Disney and 20th Century), “The Tender Bar” (Amazon Studios), “A Journal for Jordan” (Sony), “American Underdog” (Lionsgate) and “Licorice Pizza” (MGM) — will make their way to North American theaters around Christmas Day and attempt to lure audiences away from the box office behemoth that is “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” Cue the voice on...
NFL
BGR.com

Spider-Man 4 with Tom Holland already in the works, Kevin Feige confirms

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, last chance for Black Friday deals, more The biggest movie of the year is finally playing in theaters. Spider-Man: No Way Home is making a fortune at the box office, with an opening weekend take of nearly $600 million. But what happens next now that Sony and Marvel’s first MCU Spider-Man trilogy is over? The next one, of course. Producer Amy Pascal, who has worked on every Spider-Man movie to date, confirmed several weeks ago that Sony and Marvel are working on the next Spider-Man trilogy. If that’s not enough to put your...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Hawkeye’ Season One Finale: A Big Bad Marvel Villain Returns, But A Subtle Cliffhanger Steals The Show

The following contains spoilers from the Hawkeye season one finale “So This Is Christmas?” on Disney+ There was a lot to expect before the start of this season one finale. We already knew Vincent D’Onofrio’s Daredevil bad guy and Echo guardian, Kingpin, would be making a grand appearance. In addition, Yelena (Florence Pugh) was finally going to have it out with her sister Natasha’s supposed murderer (so she was told), Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner). However, it was the cameo by a Rolex watch which was the biggest scene stealer in Hawkeye‘s season ender. After several fisticuff scenes and a few jumps out of the...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Black Panther: Denzel Washington Jokingly Asked Chadwick Boseman for Money at Premiere

After Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman tragically passed away last year, many actors shared stories and paid tribute to him. One such actor was Denzel Washington, who actually played a huge role in Boseman's career. Washington famously helped pay for the Marvel hero's education at Oxford. During a recent appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Washington joked about going to the Black Panther premiere and asking Boseman for his money back.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Lands Third-Biggest Global Debut Ever With $587 Million

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is turbocharging the global box office, generating a mighty $587.2 million over the weekend despite rising concerns about the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The film, starring Tom Holland as Marvel’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, isn’t only crushing pandemic box office benchmarks, it’s notching all-time records. With this weekend’s global tally, it ranks as the third-biggest worldwide debut in history behind “Avengers: Endgame” ($1.2 billion) and “Avengers: Infinity War” ($640 million). Notably, the top two films opened in China, which is currently the world’s biggest moviegoing market, while “No Way Home” has yet to secure a release date there. Domestically,...
ENTERTAINMENT
homenewshere.com

Mahershala Ali faces his 'Swan Song'

Ali plays a terminally ill man considering sparing his family grief by secretly replacing himself with a duplicate in the emotional drama. David Daniel has a look.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Home Is Where ‘Spider-Man’ and Sony Soar, Too, as Spidey Sequels Climb VOD Charts

Sony Pictures not only sold 93 percent of movie theater tickets this weekend — with “Spider-Man: No Way Home” at $260 million leading the charge — but the studio is also #1 on all three VOD charts below with two different titles. One is “Spider-Man: Far from Home” ($3.99), #1 at Google Play and second at iTunes. And “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” helped by a price reduction to $5.99, leads at iTunes and Vudu (the lower price started December 17; Google Play tends to lag a few days in reporting). And not only 2019’s “Far from Home” but also 2017’s...
MOVIES
firstsportz.com

Comments / 0

