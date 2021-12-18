Shiny new objects

The Boston Red Sox are in an interesting spot with their rotation, which was the main area of focus for the front office prior to the lockout, likely in large part because it was the main area of focus for many front offices around the league. After adding Michael Wacha, Rich Hill, and James Paxton, it seems more likely than not that they are done in terms of major-league additions to the rotation, at least barring a surprising trade of some sort. Where they stand now, after going with a quantity-based approach we talked about earlier in the winter, is with a potentially dynamic one-two punch at the top with Nathan Eovaldi and Chris Sale, albeit with risk associated with each pitcher.

