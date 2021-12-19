ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

All Marvel movies ranked worst to best

By Evan Saunders
hazard-herald.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article#26. The Incredible Hulk (2008) #22. Thor: The Dark World (2013)...

www.hazard-herald.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

‘Spidey’ nets 3rd best opening of all time with $253 million

Never underestimate your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, even with a mutating virus afoot. Despite rising concerns over the omicron variant, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” not only shattered pandemic-era box office records; it became the third best opening of all time behind “Avengers: Endgame” and “Avengers: Infinity War."
MOVIES
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ By the Numbers: 9 Milestones From Its Box Office Debut

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” annihilated expectations in its box office debut, capturing a towering $260 million over the weekend. How mighty were initial ticket sales? The comic book adventure, featuring Tom Holland as Marvel’s web-slinging hero, has generated more money in a single weekend than any other pandemic-era movie has managed to earn in its entire theatrical run — and that’s despite growing concerns about the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Directed by Jon Watts, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” now ranks as the second-biggest domestic debut in box office history. Only one movie, Disney’s epic Marvel mashup “Avengers: Endgame,” which amassed a historic...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics
The Independent

Hawkeye episode 6: Does Spider-Man appear in finale as fans predicted after No Way Home?

The one question on people’s lips ahead of the Hawkeye finale surrounded whether Spider-Man would appear.Considering the Disney Plus TV show’s penultimate episode was released on the same day as new film Spider-Man: No Way Home, many Marvel fans wondered if the timing had been planned and an appearance from Tom Holland’s web-slinger was being teed up.The main reason fans felt this could happen was because both Hawkeye and Spider-Man: No Way Home are set in New York City. Also, last week’s episode, courtesy of Yelena (Florence Pugh), subtly revealed that the series was set after the events...
TV SERIES
hazard-herald.com

‘Hawkeye’: 5 Theories Going Into the Season 1 Finale

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Hawkeye Season 1.]. Hawkeye on Disney+ is wrapping up its action-packed mystery just in time for the holidays. But with the season finale quickly approaching, many bows still remain untied. Teaming up with superfan and wannabe hero Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) must work with his new protégé to clear the targets off their backs, all while facing the consequences of his turn as the vigilante Ronin.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘No Way Home’ and the Tragedy of Spider-Man

[This story contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home.] The climactic moment at the heart of Marvel and Sony’s new Spider-Man movie is something that is at once inevitable and utterly surprising, as well as a way to make the title No Way Home true in a manner that few saw coming. On the one hand, it’s nothing new for Peter Parker (Tom Holland) to have to wrestle with the death of a loved one in his career as the masked wall-crawler — but, really, who actually saw Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) being the one to have to bite the bullet and propel...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ to Steamroll ‘Matrix Resurrections,’ ‘Sing 2’ in Holiday Box Office Pileup

As the saying goes, hindsight is 20/20. But pandemic or not, it seems ambitious to have seven new movies scheduled to open nationwide in the wake of “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” That’s right, seven new films — “The Matrix Resurrections” (Warner Bros.), “Sing 2” (Universal), “The King’s Man” (Disney and 20th Century), “The Tender Bar” (Amazon Studios), “A Journal for Jordan” (Sony), “American Underdog” (Lionsgate) and “Licorice Pizza” (MGM) — will make their way to North American theaters around Christmas Day and attempt to lure audiences away from the box office behemoth that is “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” Cue the voice on...
NFL
BGR.com

Spider-Man 4 with Tom Holland already in the works, Kevin Feige confirms

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, last chance for Black Friday deals, more The biggest movie of the year is finally playing in theaters. Spider-Man: No Way Home is making a fortune at the box office, with an opening weekend take of nearly $600 million. But what happens next now that Sony and Marvel’s first MCU Spider-Man trilogy is over? The next one, of course. Producer Amy Pascal, who has worked on every Spider-Man movie to date, confirmed several weeks ago that Sony and Marvel are working on the next Spider-Man trilogy. If that’s not enough to put your...
MOVIES
Den of Geek

Hawkeye Episode 6 Finale Review: Bird on the Wire

This article contains spoilers for Marvel’s Hawkeye Episode 6. With 2021 grinding to a halt, Marvel Studios had one final gift to offer fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the form of its Hawkeye finale on Disney+. The episode, entitled “So This Is Christmas”, leans into the lyrics of the John Lennon song it appears to be referencing and hopes that the fighting will stop, and that the war will be over. “What have you done?” seems to have been a little out of the show’s reach, but we’ll get to that.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Hawkeye’ Season One Finale: A Big Bad Marvel Villain Returns, But A Subtle Cliffhanger Steals The Show

The following contains spoilers from the Hawkeye season one finale “So This Is Christmas?” on Disney+ There was a lot to expect before the start of this season one finale. We already knew Vincent D’Onofrio’s Daredevil bad guy and Echo guardian, Kingpin, would be making a grand appearance. In addition, Yelena (Florence Pugh) was finally going to have it out with her sister Natasha’s supposed murderer (so she was told), Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner). However, it was the cameo by a Rolex watch which was the biggest scene stealer in Hawkeye‘s season ender. After several fisticuff scenes and a few jumps out of the...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Lands Third-Biggest Global Debut Ever With $587 Million

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is turbocharging the global box office, generating a mighty $587.2 million over the weekend despite rising concerns about the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The film, starring Tom Holland as Marvel’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, isn’t only crushing pandemic box office benchmarks, it’s notching all-time records. With this weekend’s global tally, it ranks as the third-biggest worldwide debut in history behind “Avengers: Endgame” ($1.2 billion) and “Avengers: Infinity War” ($640 million). Notably, the top two films opened in China, which is currently the world’s biggest moviegoing market, while “No Way Home” has yet to secure a release date there. Domestically,...
ENTERTAINMENT
IndieWire

Home Is Where ‘Spider-Man’ and Sony Soar, Too, as Spidey Sequels Climb VOD Charts

Sony Pictures not only sold 93 percent of movie theater tickets this weekend — with “Spider-Man: No Way Home” at $260 million leading the charge — but the studio is also #1 on all three VOD charts below with two different titles. One is “Spider-Man: Far from Home” ($3.99), #1 at Google Play and second at iTunes. And “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” helped by a price reduction to $5.99, leads at iTunes and Vudu (the lower price started December 17; Google Play tends to lag a few days in reporting). And not only 2019’s “Far from Home” but also 2017’s...
MOVIES
Variety

Twitter Enchanted Over ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 and ‘Book of Boba Fett’ Teaser

The much-anticipated second-season debut of “The Witcher” landed at the top of Variety’s Trending TV chart for the week of Dec. 13 to Dec. 19. The Netflix series had been long delayed as a result of COVID, but eight fresh episodes finally dropped on Friday, to the joy of fantasy fans everywhere. The fact that showrunner Lauren Schmidt answered fan questions on Twitter only helped bolster the conversation, helping viewers better understand the characters played by Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra and more. SO much to discuss, and yes, we'll do it here too! Let's have real conversations about what happened...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy