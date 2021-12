U.S. stocks climbed for a second day as strong economic data helped ease investors’ concerns about the risks posed by Covid-19 and inflation. Investors have been worried that the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and surging consumer prices could threaten the economic recovery. They welcomed fresh data showing confidence among U.S. consumers increased in December to a level above what economists had expected. Consumers’ concerns about inflation declined, the Conference Board said.

