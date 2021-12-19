ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

All Marvel movies ranked worst to best

By Evan Saunders
news-graphic.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article#26. The Incredible Hulk (2008) #22. Thor: The Dark World (2013)...

www.news-graphic.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

‘Spidey’ nets 3rd best opening of all time with $253 million

Never underestimate your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, even with a mutating virus afoot. Despite rising concerns over the omicron variant, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” not only shattered pandemic-era box office records; it became the third best opening of all time behind “Avengers: Endgame” and “Avengers: Infinity War."
MOVIES
Variety

With ‘No Way Home,’ Spider-Man Is Hollywood’s Most Important Box Office Force

Has “Spider-Man” become Hollywood’s most important film franchise? One could rightfully say that, duh, Peter Parker is part of Marvel, the biggest entertainment brand, so…umm…yeah? But the web-slinging superhero has made a pretty good case for his omnipotence after “No Way Home,” the epic finale in the Tom Holland-led comic book trilogy, obliterated pandemic-era box office records over the weekend, debuting above initial estimates to $260 million in the U.S. and Canada. Despite concerns over rapidly spreading COVID-19 variants, inaugural ticket sales for “No Way Home” were able to reach rarified heights, and not just by COVID standards. The Sony Pictures film...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics
The Independent

Hawkeye episode 6: Does Spider-Man appear in finale as fans predicted after No Way Home?

The one question on people’s lips ahead of the Hawkeye finale surrounded whether Spider-Man would appear.Considering the Disney Plus TV show’s penultimate episode was released on the same day as new film Spider-Man: No Way Home, many Marvel fans wondered if the timing had been planned and an appearance from Tom Holland’s web-slinger was being teed up.The main reason fans felt this could happen was because both Hawkeye and Spider-Man: No Way Home are set in New York City. Also, last week’s episode, courtesy of Yelena (Florence Pugh), subtly revealed that the series was set after the events...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘No Way Home’ and the Tragedy of Spider-Man

[This story contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home.] The climactic moment at the heart of Marvel and Sony’s new Spider-Man movie is something that is at once inevitable and utterly surprising, as well as a way to make the title No Way Home true in a manner that few saw coming. On the one hand, it’s nothing new for Peter Parker (Tom Holland) to have to wrestle with the death of a loved one in his career as the masked wall-crawler — but, really, who actually saw Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) being the one to have to bite the bullet and propel...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
news-graphic.com

‘Cobra Kai’: Ralph Macchio on Terry Silver’s Return to the ‘Karate Kid’ World

After decades of feuding, rivals Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso (William Zabka and Ralph Macchio, above) try out a truce on Season 4 of the Karate Kid spinoff, Cobra Kai. Combining their dojos, they hope, will help bring down villainous Cobra Kai owner John Kreese (Martin Kove). But that’s as tough as mastering a crane kick. Daniel and Johnny “have difficulty getting past their own crap,” admits Macchio.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Marvel Boss Confirms More ‘Spider-Man’ Is Already in Development at Sony

The astonishing $260 million opening of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” amid a pandemic box office can only mean one thing: more “Spider-Man” movies are on the way. In a recent New York Times interview (via The Hollywood Reporter), Marvel boss Kevin Feige confirmed the comic-book titan and Sony are already “actively beginning to develop” further installments in the franchise, now led by Tom Holland. “Amy [Pascal] and I and Disney and Sony are talking about — yes, we’re actively beginning to develop where the story heads next, which I only say outright because I don’t want fans to go through any...
MOVIES
BGR.com

Spider-Man 4 with Tom Holland already in the works, Kevin Feige confirms

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, last chance for Black Friday deals, more The biggest movie of the year is finally playing in theaters. Spider-Man: No Way Home is making a fortune at the box office, with an opening weekend take of nearly $600 million. But what happens next now that Sony and Marvel’s first MCU Spider-Man trilogy is over? The next one, of course. Producer Amy Pascal, who has worked on every Spider-Man movie to date, confirmed several weeks ago that Sony and Marvel are working on the next Spider-Man trilogy. If that’s not enough to put your...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Lands Third-Biggest Global Debut Ever With $587 Million

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is turbocharging the global box office, generating a mighty $587.2 million over the weekend despite rising concerns about the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The film, starring Tom Holland as Marvel’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, isn’t only crushing pandemic box office benchmarks, it’s notching all-time records. With this weekend’s global tally, it ranks as the third-biggest worldwide debut in history behind “Avengers: Endgame” ($1.2 billion) and “Avengers: Infinity War” ($640 million). Notably, the top two films opened in China, which is currently the world’s biggest moviegoing market, while “No Way Home” has yet to secure a release date there. Domestically,...
ENTERTAINMENT
IndieWire

Home Is Where ‘Spider-Man’ and Sony Soar, Too, as Spidey Sequels Climb VOD Charts

Sony Pictures not only sold 93 percent of movie theater tickets this weekend — with “Spider-Man: No Way Home” at $260 million leading the charge — but the studio is also #1 on all three VOD charts below with two different titles. One is “Spider-Man: Far from Home” ($3.99), #1 at Google Play and second at iTunes. And “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” helped by a price reduction to $5.99, leads at iTunes and Vudu (the lower price started December 17; Google Play tends to lag a few days in reporting). And not only 2019’s “Far from Home” but also 2017’s...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ to Steamroll ‘Matrix Resurrections,’ ‘Sing 2’ in Holiday Box Office Pileup

As the saying goes, hindsight is 20/20. But pandemic or not, it seems ambitious to have seven new movies scheduled to open nationwide in the wake of “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” That’s right, seven new films — “The Matrix Resurrections” (Warner Bros.), “Sing 2” (Universal), “The King’s Man” (Disney and 20th Century), “The Tender Bar” (Amazon Studios), “A Journal for Jordan” (Sony), “American Underdog” (Lionsgate) and “Licorice Pizza” (MGM) — will make their way to North American theaters around Christmas Day and attempt to lure audiences away from the box office behemoth that is “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” Cue the voice on...
NFL
news-graphic.com

Tom Holland ready to step back from acting to 'focus on starting a family'

Tom Holland wants to "take a break" from his acting career to "focus on starting a family". The 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' actor - who has upcoming roles in 'Uncharted' and as the lead role in a Fred Astaire biopic - has admitted he wants to step back and make his personal life a priority after six years playing the webslinging superhero on the big screen.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy