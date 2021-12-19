ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolves vs Chelsea confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

 2 days ago

Wolves host Chelsea in the Premier League this afternoon.

Bruno Lage’s side defeated Brighton during the week to and a run of four winless matches and have enjoyed a successful first-half of the season under their new manager.

The club sat in eighth in the table heading into the weekend and boast a great defensive record, with only the top three having conceded fewer goals this season.

Chelsea conceded more ground in the title race last time out on a frustrating evening against Everton and are racked with injury problems in midfield and Covid absences up front.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 2pm on Sunday 19 December at Molineux.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will unfortunately not be broadcast live on UK television, however, highlights will be available shortly after full-time and on Match of the Day 2.

Confirmed line-ups

WOL - Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Hoever, Dendoncker, Neves, Moutinho, Marcal, Jimenez, Podence

CHE - Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, James, Kante, Chalobah, Alonso, Mount, Pulisic, Ziyech

Odds

Wolves - 11/2

Draw - 29/10

Chelsea - 8/15

Prediction

A trip to Molineux will present another tricky test for Tuchel’s side amid their recent slump. Wolves have been difficult to break down and could cause a depleted Chelsea attack more frustration. Wolves 0-0 Chelsea.

