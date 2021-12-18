ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Watch out for these 5 early omicron symptoms, study says

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36eUoZ_0dQu5CP200

(NEXSTAR) – Wondering if you have a cold or the highly transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus?

Well, based on the top five symptoms according to the Zoe Covid Study , it might be hard to tell.

Stay up to date with 17 News’ daily newsletter

The British symptom study utilized data uploaded to an app by residents of London, where omicron is spreading rapidly and is expected to be the dominant variant by Christmas, according to Professor Tim Spector, the study’s lead scientist.

Scientists use ostrich cells to create masks that glow when they detect COVID-19

Researchers looked at symptoms reported between Oct. 3-10 when the delta variant was dominant and compared those to the most recent period, Dec. 3-10, when omicron was spreading rapidly.

The top five symptoms reported in December were:

  1. Runny nose
  2. Headache
  3. Fatigue (either mild or severe)
  4. Sneezing
  5. Sore throat

“As our latest data shows, omicron symptoms are predominantly cold symptoms, runny nose, headache, sore throat, and sneezing, so people should stay at home as it might well be COVID,” Spector said. “We are also seeing two to three times as many mild infections in people with boosters in omicron areas as we do in delta variant areas, but they are still very protective and a vital weapon.”

The cold-like symptoms reported three days after a positive test, were not vastly different from those of the delta variant, researchers found. The early data suggests that omicron arrives with symptoms distinct from earlier variants, which caused more flu-like, initial symptoms.

Experts warn that it’s too early to assume that omicron, which is highly transmissible and heavily mutated, will end up being a mild variant.

“In the New Year cases could hit a peak higher than anything we’ve ever seen before,” Spector said of the variant’s spread in the UK.

Omicron spreading in the U.S.

President Joe Biden’s administration has resisted tightening any restrictions, but also sketched out dire scenarios for the unvaccinated in a plea for hesitant Americans to get the shot.

“For the unvaccinated, you’re looking at a winter of severe illness and death, for yourselves, your families, and the hospitals you may soon overwhelm,” White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said Friday, echoing the president’s own comments earlier this week.

The new variant is already in “full force” in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio said, with new cases hitting a one-day record of more than 8,300 on Thursday. But new hospitalizations and deaths – so far – are well below their spring 2020 peak and even where they were this time last year, city data shows.

The coronavirus also interrupted sports in the U.S. again. The NFL announced Friday that three games would be pushed from the weekend to next week because of outbreaks. The league has not specified whether the cases came from the omicron variant.

The Radio City Rockettes called off four performances scheduled for Friday because of breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the production. Hours later, the Rockettes canceled the rest of this season’s performances “due to increasing challenges from the pandemic.” The popular holiday program generally has four shows per day in December at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan.

Dr. Stanley Weiss, a Rutgers University epidemiology professor, said officials need to react faster, citing a willingness to redefine fully vaccinated to include booster shots, for example.

“Everyone wants us to be through with this pandemic, but in order to get us through it, we can’t ignore the realities of what’s going on and what is needed,” Weiss said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

5 charts that show how pandemic-era travel has changed

(Stacker) – In December 2020, when many would normally be traveling to make it home for the holidays, U.S. air travel was significantly down as we plunged into the first pandemic holiday season. Despite more than 1 million daily air travelers each day for three days over the weekend before Christmas—a record for the pandemic—overall, air travel […]
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Health
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Coronavirus
Bakersfield, CA
Health
KGET

California announces COVID booster requirement for health care workers

(KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom said he will make a formal announcement Wednesday about requiring COVID-19 booster shots for all health care workers. California’s governor tweeted out the news Tuesday and a release sent by his office said a press conference will be held Wednesday morning at a COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinic in Alameda […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Kern Public Health reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths, 227 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported four new COVID-19 deaths and 227 cases today. Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 161,987 cases and 1,905 deaths. The department says 49,518 residents have recovered and 105,960 are presumed recovered. An additional 4,524 people are isolated at home. The state is […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
KGET

Omicron sweeps across nation, now 73% of US COVID-19 cases

“All of us have a date with omicron,” said Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. “If you’re going to interact with society, if you’re going to have any type of life, omicron will be something you encounter, and the best way you can encounter this is to be fully vaccinated.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#New York City#Symptom#Manhattan#Covid#The Zoe Covid Study#17 News#British#Headache Fatigue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KGET

FDA approves Pfizer pill for COVID-19 symptoms treatment

The Food and Drug Administration recently approved the emergency use of pill to treat positive COVID-19 symptoms in people older than 12 and weighing at least 88 pounds.  Patricia Cavazzoni, M.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a news release that this authorization is a step in the right […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KGET

Housing experts predict market ‘correction’ in late 2022, early 2023

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The monthly Crabtree report released Wednesday showed the Bakersfield housing market made strong progress through November, potentially leading to a much-needed “correction.” “In my opinion, the market dynamics will produce a “correction” beginning in late 2022 or early2023,” said Gary Crabtree, SRA, of Affiliated Appraisers, in the report. With a correcting […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy