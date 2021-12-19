Buy Black Business Spotlight: NOW Property Investments

You don’t have to be an activist to help do something good for the environment and for the people living in it. One of the best possible ways is to buy from Black-owned eco-friendly brands, helping the Earth get a little cleaner and a little greener for the rest of the billions and billions of people who live on it. There are many Black-owned businesses that are focused on creating sustainable, eco-friendly products that directly address some of the huge issues the world is facing. Here are some of our picks.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 6 DAYS AGO