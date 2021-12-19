Javid does not rule out more Covid measures

As we've reported, the British Chambers of Commerce and the British Retail Consortium have been calling for more financial support from the government for hard-hit businesses. In response, the government says it will continue to "engage constructively" with businesses as measures to control Omicron take effect. A spokesperson for...
Hundreds of thousands of people are facing Christmas Day in isolation as they are ordered to stay at home due to Covid, while others queue to get booster jabs amid festive celebrations. In the previous three days alone, the UK reported more than 300,000 Covid cases - breaking daily records in a row. Thousands have also booked in to get booster jabs on Christmas Day, with others queuing for walk-ins. Sajid Javid, the health secretary, urged people in England to “make the booster a part of your Christmas” - but vaccination clinics will be closed elsewhere in the UK.Across the globe, thousands of flights have also been cancelled over the Christmas weekend - including more than 1,700 today. Read More How long is Omicron’s incubation period? How the new strain differs from other Covid variantsOmicron symptoms: What to look out for from new Covid variantGovernment threatened with legal challenge over ‘discriminatory’ Covid passes
The number of NHS executives pocketing at least £250,000-a-year has risen by more than 50 per cent in 2021, new data has revealed. 36 managers working within the National Health Service's trusts or clinical commissioning groups now earn more than a quarter of a million pound, compared to just 23 earning within the same pay bracket in 2020.
A majority of Conservative voters at the last general election want Boris Johnson replaced as party leader and prime minister next year, a poll has found.Sixty per cent of all voters said they backed the idea of the Tories ditching Mr Johnson – 35 per cent were “strongly” in support.More worryingly for the PM, strategic research firm Redfield & Wilton Strategies found a clear majority of Tory supporters have turned against him and want someone else in charge.Fifty-three per cent of those who voted Tory in the 2019 election want him ousted from No10, according to the poll for...
The number of people getting their first jabs of the Covid vaccine soared in the run-up to Christmas, the latest government figures show.Just over 221,000 first doses were administered in England in the week ending 21 December – a 46 per cent rise from the previous week, the Department for Health and Social Care said.The largest increase was seen among young people – one of the groups that the vaccine programme has found hardest to reach – with an 85 per cent increase in first doses for those aged 18 and 24, and a 71 per cent rise in first...
Cabinet ministers seeking to succeed Boris Johnson have been warned by fellow Tory MPs not to back new coronavirus restrictions in the new year or face damaging their chances in a future leadership race. Tory MPs are calling for New Year’s Eve restrictions to be ruled out, with ministers set to meet as early as Monday to discuss whether further rules will be needed as the new Omicron variant continues to push daily cases to record levels. The UK saw 122,186 new Covid cases on Friday – the highest toll of the pandemic so far – while the Office for...
Labour has taken an eight-point lead over the Tories after the party faced criticism over the past few weeks over allegations of Christmas parties held during Covid restrictions, a new poll has revealed. Commissioned by The Sunday Times and completed by almost 25,000 people, the poll suggests the Tories’ popularity has taken a hit since the claims of lockdown-busting parties held last December emerged earlier this month. The results of a constituency-by-constituency poll, conducted in December, suggested that Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer would have won a general election with a 26-seat majority. It also found Mr Johnson would have...
Boris Johnson hailed 19 July 2021 as “Freedom Day”, easing the last of the social restrictions imposed on the British public since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 16 months earlier and drawing a line under some of the darkest days in our recent history.The vaccine rollout had been a triumph, Covid-19 appeared to be on the ropes, Gareth Southgate’s boys had done us proud at Euro 2020 and a summer heatwave had descended. What could go wrong?That question was answered just three days later, when eerie photographs of barren supermarket shelves began to appear on social media, forcing both...
New coronavirus restrictions are being introduced in Wales Scotland and Northern Ireland as the country’s leaders try to combat rising Covid cases but politicians in England are unlikely to discuss further measures until Monday.From Boxing Day, a maximum of six people will be allowed to meet in pubs, cinemas and restaurants in Wales.A total of 30 people will be allowed at indoor events while 50 people will be allowed at outdoor events.From 26 December, adult non-professional contact sports are not allowed in indoor spaces.These activities, where distancing is not possible, increase the risk of #coronavirus spreading.Find out more ⬇️https://t.co/Rrkw5x0pf1...
LONDON, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Britain reported another day of record COVID-19 cases on Friday, with new estimates showing swathes of London's population are carrying the virus, underlining the relentless advance of the Omicron variant. Omicron's rapid spread has driven a surge in cases over the last seven days, especially...
The government will send text message alerts to people across the UK on Boxing Day urging them to get a booster jab to protect against the Omicron coronavirus variant.After talks with ministers, the UK’s mobile network providers – including EE, O2, Vodafone and Three UK – have agreed to deliver the messages to their tens of millions of customers.It comes as part of the government’s Get Boosted Now campaign, which this week has seen £22.5m handed to councils and an “army of vaccine ambassadors” deployed to British streets in a bid to encourage uptake in the run up to Christmas...
France will start legal action against the UK over the post-Brexit fishing row within weeks, a French minister has said. Clement Beaune, the secretary of state for European affairs, said on Thursday the case will go before a special tribunal in the “very first days of January”. It comes days after France said it would seek European Union legal action against the UK over the months-long dispute centred around the number of fishing licences granted after Brexit. Mr Beaune said last week Paris would ask the European Commission to initiate judicial proceedings “for licences we are entitled to get”. He...
"If I wasn't married to a British citizen, I'd be living in France now," says Maeve Henry. Maeve's husband Adam Taylor is one of more than 30,000 people waiting for their Irish citizenship application to be processed through the foreign birth registration route. Maeve is an Irish and EU citizen...
Full post-Brexit customs controls coming into force on New Year’s Day are likely to cause “significant disruption” and could see some British businesses collapse, trade and logistics chiefs have warned.The government has been told that lorries could be delayed or refused entry to ports because many UK firms are unprepared for the extra red tape and costs required to import goods from the EU from 1 January.Small business owners told The Independent they are still struggling to understand the new customs declarations, rules-of-origin checks and relevant tariffs – with one calling the guidance issued by the government “mumbo jumbo”.UK companies...
Last week, while the media were preoccupied with Downing Street parties, an election took place in parliament in which every sitting MP had a vote. The purpose was to fill the post vacated by Yvette Cooper’s elevation to the shadow cabinet: chair of the home affairs select committee. It’s...
Hospitals face being “overwhelmed”, Sajid Javid has warned after NHS staff sickness from Covid rose by 50 per cent in one week and the fast-spreading Omicron variant fuels more than 1,000 admissions a day.The health secretary said officials were monitoring data “hour by hour” after new figures showed the Covid infection rates in the UK reaching record levels with an estimated 1.4 million people with the virus.NHS leaders fear the “exhausted” service will struggle to deliver care over winter and warn they are in a “state of emergency.”More than 18,000 staff were off sick with Covid last week, compared...
Tony Blair has said he was “a little too undiplomatic” in calling people idiots if they had not yet had a Covid-19 vaccine.The former Labour prime minister appeared to row back on remarks he had made in an interview with Times Radio on Wednesday morning, as he spoke about encouraging vaccine take-up.Asked about the remark by BBC Radio 4’s PM on Wednesday night, the former Labour prime minister said: “Possibly I was a little too undiplomatic in my use of language.”Mr Blair, who since being in power has founded the non-governmental Tony Blair Institute added: “We have got...
