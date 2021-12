You can get a real good feeling as to what type of movies the Kingsman series is trying to make, even with only two entries in the modern day half of the franchise. That formula would only grow stronger, both in signature and expectations, if we were approaching the third entry of co-writer/director Matthew Vaughn’s adventures with Harry Hart and Eggsy Unwin – but now is the perfect time for a curveball if there ever were one, and The King’s Man provides a slightly different spin on the espionage outfit at the heart of this saga. The World War I-set prequel dares to get a bit more serious when it comes to the roots of the spy ring from which it derives its name, but the film still remembers to keep the R-rated antics up, providing a bloody and bawdy good time for all.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO