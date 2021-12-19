ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See the insane ringside video of Jake Paul knocking out Tyron Woodley

By Boxing Junkie Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oepMS_0dQtvOkY00
AP Photo / Chris O'Meara

Editor’s note: This article was originally published on MMAJunkie.com.

At the weigh-ins prior to his rematch with Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul declared that he was going to “f*ck up” the former UFC welterweight champion the second time around.

And that’s exactly what Paul did with one punch Saturday night as the You Tube star landed a thunderous overhand right in the sixth round to put Woodley to sleep and send his stiff body crashing to the canvas.

On the live broadcast, you could tell the punch was brutal, but this ringside video shows just how devastating it truly was (via Twitter):

Man, that hurts just watching and listening to it.

