ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Keanu Reeves shares SF highlights during 'Matrix Resurrections' film premiere at Castro Theatre

By Luz Pena
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YVgar_0dQtuGeX00

Roll out the green carpet and look up at the green lights. Saturday night San Francisco went green to honor the premiere of the anticipated "Matrix Resurrections" movie.

"San Francisco brings back a lot of memories as soon as I came back! It's crazy," said Priyanka Chopra-Jonas who plays the character "Sati" on the film.

Even Mayor London Breed has a short cameo on the film.

"It's my dream to have Matrix and other Hollywood films come to San Francisco film but also become embedded in what makes San Francisco so special," said Mayor Breed.

RELATED: 'Matrix 4' filming makes San Francisco's Financial District look like war zone

'The Matrix 4' film production is underway throughout parts of San Francisco, as excited fans gathered around the Financial District to get a glimpse of the massive explosions and special effects.

The top secret filming of the Matrix began in 2020 in San Francisco under the code name "Project Ice Cream" making tonight's premiere a full circle moment.

Luz Pena: "The film started in San Francisco right before the pandemic."

Ellen Hollman: "We got so lucky. We actually wrapped right as the world was shutting down."

Back in 2020 images of Keanu Reeves jumping off a 46 story building 19 times went viral.

WATCH Here's where 'The Matrix' star has been spotted in San Francisco Bay Area

Have you seen Keanu? The actor has been seen in several locations in San Francisco filming 'Matrix 4' and we're on keanuwatch!

Luz Pena: "What would you say was the highlight of shooting this film in San Francisco?"

Keanu Reeves: "Walking the streets, the lights and leaping off that building. That was a pretty big highlight."

One of Keanu's biggest fans is our very own former Giants player Hunter Pence.

Luz Pena: "Are you inviting Keanu to the ball park?"

Hunter Pence: "Of course. Pretty sure there is an open invitation for Keanu at the ballpark"

WATCH: Matrix star reacts to fans on 'Keanu watch' during filming in SF

"I ran into a couple of folks. It was nice."

Pence and his wife shared how the Matrix inspired him throughout his career.

"I would do all of my interviews thinking I was Morpheus posture. This is the first time I've mentioned that to anyone," said Pence.

Even though we couldn't connect Keanu and Pence, Keanu had a message for him after that ball park invitation.

"Thanks man!" said Reeves.

The Matrix Resurrections is about bringing characters back together.

RELATED: Fans wait for hours for possible sighting of Keanu Reeves on 'Matrix' set in San Francisco

"We had our parents pass away and we both went into different ways to process grief and one of the ways I processed my grief was that I brought two characters back to life. It was really comforting and soothing to have Neo and Trinity alive again," said Lana Wachowski, director, producer and writer for the Matrix.

This film also brought together a diverse cast

Luz Pena: "As a Latina to be part of this what does it mean?"

Erendira Ibarra: "I think every production should look like the world. That is something Lana has always worked really hard for."

RELATED: Where was that filmed? We mapped out all of San Francisco's movie locations

Now that the fourth film is coming out, we had to ask.

Luz Pena: "Do you think there's going to be fifth Matrix?"

Keanu Reeves: "That I can't say!"

Now the question on everybody mind is will there be a 5th Matrix? Well that remains to be seen but tonight we definitely took the red pill and brought you the latest.

Comments / 1

Mimi Lee
5d ago

Just love him! He truly is an amazing and I cannot stand this word but really what we call AWESOME 🤩!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Indy100

People are obsessed with this clip of Keanu Reeves losing his mind over the concept of NFTs

2021: The year of the NFT – so much so, Collins Dictionary crowned it the Word Of The Year with a jaw-dropping usage increase of 11,000 per cent. NFT’s have been circulating for some time now and everyone has something to say – including Keanu Reeves. With their new film The Matrix Resurrections, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss sat down to discuss the concept of digital scarcity, crypto and NFTs. He laughed – which kind of said it all. “Did you guys see the Matrix NFT they did for Resurrections a couple days ago?” The Verge’s Alex Heath asked. “They came out with 100,000 of them and the...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
CinemaBlend

Keanu Reeves Had To Learn A Totally Brand New Skill For John Wick 4's Opening Scene, And I Can’t Wait

Who says you can’t teach old (or immortal) dogs new tricks? Keanu Reeves is known for his intense action franchises, and even does a pretty substantial amount of his own stunts. After over 25 years in the action game, you’d think he’d know pretty much all there is to know, but that’s not quite accurate. The Matrix franchise star had to learn a totally new skill for John Wick 4, and I honestly can’t wait to see the results on screen in the film.
MOVIES
ClutchPoints

Keanu Reeves’ net worth in 2021

Keanu Reeves is one of the best actors in the industry. He is well-known for his roles in movies such as Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, The Matrix movie series, Point Break, Speed, Constantine, The Day the Earth Stood Still, and the John Wick movie series. In this article, we will take a look at his journey and Keanu Reeves’ net worth in 2021.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Person
Priyanka Chopra
Person
Keanu Reeves
Person
Hunter Pence
Person
London Breed
IndieWire

Keanu Reeves Jumped Off a 46-Story Building 19 Times for ‘Matrix Resurrections’

If the “John Wick” franchise is any indication, Keanu Reeves has long been keen on doing as much of his own stuntwork as possible, whether fist fighting on a PATH train or dodging bullets in a swimming pool. That same commitment to on-camera physicality, it seems, applied to the upcoming “The Matrix Resurrections,” the fourth film in the “Matrix” franchise and the first since 2003’s “The Matrix Revolutions.” Speaking on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” to promote the movie, Reeves detailed one especially harrowing stunt in the new film that involved tumbling down a 46-story-high building with Carrie-Anne Moss, who...
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Matrix Resurrections: Keanu Reeves Reveals His Reaction To Being Asked to Return, "I'm Dead"

We're just days away from The Matrix Resurrections opening in theaters and as the eagerly anticipated fourth Matrix film nears, there are plenty of questions, particularly about two of the franchise's main characters, Neo and Trinity. Both characters died at the end of 2003's The Matrix Revolutions yet both appear to be alive and well in The Matrix Resurrections. It turns out that fans aren't the only ones with questions about those returns, either. Keanu Reeves explained on a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show that he was confused about how Neo would return.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘John Wick’ Filmmaker Chad Stahelski on Lana Wachowski Offering Him Acting Role in ‘Matrix: Resurrections’: “I Was Shocked”

“It’s a trip,” Chad Stahelski said Saturday night after surveying the scene surrounding San Francisco’s Castro Theatre, host of The Matrix: Resurrections premiere. But it also applies to the journey he’s has been on since the debut of the first film in the franchise more than 20 years ago. Stahelski had been working in the stunt business since the early 1990s as a stunt performer and coordinator when he was booked as a stunt double for a character named Neo in a film called The Matrix. “I remember flying to Australia for the first rehearsals thinking, ‘Oh my God, this is...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco Bay Area#Hollywood Films#Sati#Matrix#Giants
CinemaBlend

That Time Matrix Resurrections Star Jonathan Groff Had To ‘Smash’ Keanu Reeves’ Face Into A Wall During An Action Sequence

It’s been over 20 years since The Matrix franchise kicked off and took the sci-fi genre by storm but, like many groundbreaking films, it doesn’t fit neatly into any one box. The franchise takes cues from a number of genres, though action is heavily present in the films. As a result, the movies house many epic fight scenes. Apparently, one of the stars of the upcoming The Matrix Resurrections, Jonathan Groff, takes part in a pretty intense scene with returning lea Keanu Reeves and had to “smash” the franchise vet’s face into a wall. And honestly, Groff makes it sound like a pretty magical moment.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Keanu Reeves Confirms He Has Met With Marvel Boss Kevin Feige

Keanu Reeves has confirmed that he’s currently in talks with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige to potentially join the MCU. During an interview to promote the upcoming release of The Matrix Resurrections, the John Wick actor revealed that there are ongoing discussions with Marvel regarding his participation within the cinematic universe, potentially bringing him into yet another franchise with his co-star Carrie-Anne Moss, who has featured in the Netflix series Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist and the ensemble season The Defenders.
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Keanu Reeves agreed to return for Matrix 4 under one condition

Keanu Reeves may have recently jumped back into the virtual world as Neo in The Matrix Resurrections, but that almost wasn’t the case. After the 2003 science fiction movie The Matrix Revolutions, the John Wick actor was ready to leave the franchise behind. However, one condition made Reeves change his mind and agree to do The Matrix 4 – Lana Wachowski.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
CinemaBlend

Keanu Reeves Says The Matrix Resurrections Is The ‘Inverse’ Of The Original Story, And Now I’m Excited For Trinity

As far as science-fiction franchises go, few are quite as prolific as Lana Wachowski’s Matrix movies. The generations of fans were thrilled to learn that the property was returning to theaters with the new sequel Resurrections, including some original cast members. And after Keanu Reeves says the new movie is the ‘inverse’ of the original story, I'm super excited for Carrie-Anne Moss’ Trinity.
MOVIES
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
45K+
Followers
6K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy