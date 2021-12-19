Ask the Doctors: Laryngospasm could be an allergic reaction to sting

MINT HILL, NC – When people think about “gum disease”, it is easy to assume that it only affects the oral cavity. However, people who suffer from this disease are more susceptible to other health concerns. According to the CDC, gum disease (or periodontal disease) is “mainly the result of infections and inflammation of the gums and bone that surround and support the teeth.” It can exacerbate conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, cancer, respiratory disease, and Alzheimer’s due to systemic inflammation. Untreated gum disease can not only lead to a series of health problems but can cause bleeding gums, infection, missing/loose teeth, bad breath, and more. In the US, almost 50% of adults over the age of 30 show some signs of gum disease. And just like with any disease, gum disease is more manageable when diagnosed and treated early on. Despite how common the disease may be, there are factors within your control that can reduce the risk of developing this disease:

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO