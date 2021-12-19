ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Ask the Doctors: Laryngospasm could be an allergic reaction to sting

By ASK THE DOCTORS Column
Lincoln Journal Star
 3 days ago

Dear Doctors: I have a slight allergy to wasp stings. The morning after a sting left me with a swollen lower lip, and I woke with a dry cough. Then my throat closed, and I couldn't breathe. It lasted for 45 seconds and was terrifying. My sister, an RN, suspects it's...

journalstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSAT 12

Some COVID-19 patients reporting new symptom affecting their tongue

ORLANDO, Fla. – Headaches, brain fog, dizziness, shortness of breath, fatigue are just some of the lingering symptoms people may have if they had COVID-19. But now doctors are seeing patients coming in with a new symptom that is impacting their ability to talk and eat. You won your battle...
PUBLIC HEALTH
asapland.com

What Causes Numbness in The Body?

There are various causes of numbness in the body. Knowing them enables us to understand what is happening and can guide our diagnosis. Numbness, tingling, or paraesthesia are general terms used to describe a sensation that numbs, tingles, or “goes to sleep” of an area on the skin surface or inside the mouth, nose, throat, or limbs. Sometimes it happens so quickly that we cannot pinpoint its exact location before it disappears again.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Can a Commonly Prescribed Thyroid Medication Lift Depression and Dementia?

When I was a fellow in the late 1980s, a geriatric woman was referred to the endocrinology service with a thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH) level of about 6 mIU/mL, a common cause of referral then and now. Her family also reported that she was incapacitated, with common dementia symptoms. Her doctor could not decide whether to offer levothyroxine.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
scitechdaily.com

People With Allergic Conditions – Such As Hay Fever and Eczema – May Have a Lower Risk of COVID-19 Infection

Older age, male sex, and other medical conditions not associated with heightened risk ….Unlike Asian ethnicity, obesity, overcrowding, socializing, and people-facing roles. People with allergic conditions such as hay fever, rhinitis, and atopic eczema, may have a lower risk of COVID-19 infection, especially if they also have asthma, finds a large, population-based study of UK adults, published online in the respiratory journal Thorax.
PUBLIC HEALTH
asapland.com

Shortness of Breath From The Stomach

Intense and frequent belching in the stomach causes shortness of breath. The patient may be able to interrupt it by putting a finger into the mouth and pressing on the tongue. Putting one’s head between the knees or drinking a little saltwater removes this condition in some cases. A...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Spokesman-Review

Ask the Doctors 12/14

Dear Doctors: Our dad had Legionnaires’ disease 16 years ago. He was on a ventilator for a month, and after that, he was always frail. We figured it was from being so sick, but I just read about something called ICU syndrome. It sounds like what happened to our dad. Can you explain what that is?
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bee Sting#Rn
asapland.com

What are The Symptoms of Stomach Worms?

Well, there are two possible symptoms of stomach worms in dogs. These two symptoms include:- 2) Decreased appetite and poor coat condition. At this point, you must get your dog treated by a veterinarian for the same immediately. The treatment can be given by your vet either orally or through injection.
ANIMALS
womenworking.com

What Is a Silent Stroke, and Are They Dangerous?

You may know some of the signs of a stroke, and for good reason: according to Harvard Health Publishing, someone in the United States has a stroke every 40 seconds, and stroke is the third leading cause of death in the country, only beat by heart disease and cancer. But...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
asapland.com

What are Symptoms of Thyroid Cancer

The cervical lymph nodes are the ones that come under the category of syymotics. The metastasis of cancer can happen to this area after it has spread outside the thyroid gland itself. This is one of the reasons why doctors look for both ultrasound and fine needle biopsy before making a definite diagnosis.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
BBC

Covid vaccine: Woman who died was 'wrongly diagnosed'

A woman who died from "unrecognised" complications after having a Covid-19 vaccine was wrongly diagnosed with gastroenteritis, a coroner has said. An inquest heard Michelle Barlow developed blood clots and died 16 days after having the AstraZeneca jab. Senior coroner Timothy Brennand said the 51-year-old, from Orrell, Wigan, may have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Insider

How to use Benadryl to help your dog with allergies, anxiety, and more

Benadryl is safe to give your dog for allergies, anxiety, motion sickness, and vaccine side effects. Though a typical Benadryl pill is 25 mg, you should only give your dog 0.9-1.8 mg per pound of weight. Make sure that the Benadryl you're giving your dog only contains diphenhydramine. Visit Insider's...
PETS
The Mint Hill Times

Do You Have Gum Disease?

MINT HILL, NC – When people think about “gum disease”, it is easy to assume that it only affects the oral cavity. However, people who suffer from this disease are more susceptible to other health concerns. According to the CDC, gum disease (or periodontal disease) is “mainly the result of infections and inflammation of the gums and bone that surround and support the teeth.” It can exacerbate conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, cancer, respiratory disease, and Alzheimer’s due to systemic inflammation. Untreated gum disease can not only lead to a series of health problems but can cause bleeding gums, infection, missing/loose teeth, bad breath, and more. In the US, almost 50% of adults over the age of 30 show some signs of gum disease. And just like with any disease, gum disease is more manageable when diagnosed and treated early on. Despite how common the disease may be, there are factors within your control that can reduce the risk of developing this disease:
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Psych Centra

Is There a Blood Test for Depression?

New research shows that blood tests may also help diagnose depression, in addition to physical and mental health exams. From examining your symptoms, discussing your medical history, and going through a series of physical and mental health tests, diagnosing depression can often be a lengthy process. But what if there was a simpler way to determine whether you have depression? Some studies suggest there might be.
HEALTH
ajmc.com

Risk Factors for Allergic Reaction to Skin Adhesives Remain Elusive

A new study characterizes the rate of allergic contact dermatitis among patients given skin adhesives. About 2% to 3% of patients who are given common topical skin adhesives will experience allergic contact dermatitis (ACD), although a new study found it is hard to predict which patients are most likely to have complications.
SKIN CARE
ScienceBlog.com

What if doctors could stop arthritis before it starts?

A novel off-the-shelf bio-implant containing embryonic stem cells has the potential to revolutionize the treatment of cartilage injuries. More than a million Americans undergo knee and hip replacements each year. It’s a last resort treatment for pain and mobility issues associated with osteoarthritis, a progressive disease caused by degeneration of the protective layer of cartilage that stops our bones grinding together when we sit, stand, write, or move around.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy