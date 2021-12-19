ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 high school football state champions

By Kevin Askeland
CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith 2020 behind us and the return to "normal," all 50 states and the District of Columbia got back to a...

www.cbssports.com

voiceofmotown.com

Mountaineers Opting Out of Bowl Game is Major Disappointment

Morgantown, West Virginia – The most notable West Virginia football player to opt out of a bowl game is Will Grier, who decided to skip the Camping World Bowl against Syracuse in 2018. When Grier announced that he would miss the bowl game in order to prepare for the NFL Draft, West Virginia fans and critics blasted him for abandoning the team.
On3.com

Former Texas wide receiver Joshua Moore announces transfer destination

Former Texas wide receiver Joshua Moore officially announced his transfer destination on Thursday night, and he picked the Texas Tech Red Raiders according to his Twitter page. Moore is one of the latest stars to land in Lubbock via the transfer portal. The Red Raiders recently landed Tyler Shough, a transfer quarterback from Oregon.
FanSided

One advantage Cincinnati has over Alabama Football

Opinions from the college football, pundit world are overwhelmingly picking Alabama Football to beat Cincinnati. It is tempting to state the predictions are unanimous. But without seeing any evidence of a pick for the Bearcats, there are probably a few contrarians not picking the Alabama Crimson Tide. The flip side...
Larry Brown Sports

Former Ohio State star has warning for Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer’s future in coaching is murky, and one of his former players believes we may have seen the last of him on the sideline. Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones, who won a national championship under Meyer in 2014, admitted that Meyer may not coach again after being fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars, citing his unwillingness to adapt to the changing sport.
dukebasketballreport.com

ACC Roundup - Virginia Falls Hard

How the mighty have fallen: Clemson came to Virginia having lost something like nine years in a row in Charlottesville. If we heard correctly, after an 8-2 run to open the second half, Virginia scored just two more baskets. It was absolutely inept offense, unimaginably bad for a Tony Bennett...
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State potentially looking to the transfer portal as multiple players peak interest

We’re less than two weeks away from Ohio State taking the field once again when they face off against Utah in the Rose Bowl. Looking to avenge the regular season finale and get back on track, the Buckeye players have heard the negative clamoring for weeks now, and rightfully so want to quiet the naysayers. Whether it’s been shots at their overall toughness or the like, odds are the coaching staff and inner motivation itself is going to have Ohio State ready to play. Though it’s not where they want to be, it’s still a chance to end the season on a high note and get back to what Buckeye football is all about as they prepare to right the ship in 2022.
The Spun

There are 2 CFB Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

On Wednesday night, college football fans had to get their bowl game fix off of just one game – thankfully it was a good one. The Missouri Tigers faced off against the Army Black Knights in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl. Missouri got off to a solid start and carried a 13-7 lead into halftime.
eastcountymagazine.org

Valhalla High School football

ECM FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: JAMACHA TROPHY STAYS WITH COUGARS IN RAIN-DELAYED GAME. Like our sports coverage? Donate to help support ECM’s sports section! Type in “Sports” as your donation!

