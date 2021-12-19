2021 high school football state champions

We’re less than two weeks away from Ohio State taking the field once again when they face off against Utah in the Rose Bowl. Looking to avenge the regular season finale and get back on track, the Buckeye players have heard the negative clamoring for weeks now, and rightfully so want to quiet the naysayers. Whether it’s been shots at their overall toughness or the like, odds are the coaching staff and inner motivation itself is going to have Ohio State ready to play. Though it’s not where they want to be, it’s still a chance to end the season on a high note and get back to what Buckeye football is all about as they prepare to right the ship in 2022.

