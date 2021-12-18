ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Last-Minute Gifts for the Holidays: A Shop-by-Price Guide for Every Budget

By Latifah Muhammad
imdb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today

There are still some pretty great discounts floating around, which you’ll find on our comprehensive list of the best Cyber Monday deals. Over 100 offers are still available, with some comparable to Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts. This next one is one such deal, especially if you’re looking for a decent-sized smart TV. Today, Walmart is offering the TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series 4K UHD QLED Roku Smart TV for $550 with free shipping. That’s a whopping discount of $450 off the regular $1,000 price. If you’re looking to add a TV in a bedroom, office, or another room in your home, this is a truly enticing offer.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Last Minute Gifts#Flash Sales#Indiewire#Target
BGR.com

Amazon gift card promotion 2021: How to get $42 free right now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many incredible deals available right now on Amazon. As a matter of fact, Amazon kicked off a huge sale packed with “epic deals” on everything you can think of. Looking for some highlights? Apple’s brand new AirPods Pro with MagSafe are down to $179 and AirPods 3 are on sale as well. Those deals both disappeared late on Cyber Monday, but now they’re back! Are any of those sales as good as an Amazon Gift Card promotion though? We’re not so sure.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
HuffingtonPost

54 Gifts That’ll Have Everyone Asking, 'Where Did You Find That?'

If you’re running out of time to think of an impactful gift, this list is here to save you. Stock and shipping times can vary depending on where you live, which product you purchase, and more. So order earlier than you think you need to and be sure to double-check the retailers’ websites for shipping information to ensure that your gift will arrive in time for when you need it.
SHOPPING
People

Amazon's Outlet Store Has a Hidden Section of 'Super Discounts' with New Deals — and They're All $10 and Under

Calling all holiday shoppers! Amazon has a huge assortment of gifts under $10 — if you know where to look. Amazon's Outlet store is packed with fresh deals, including an especially impressive selection of Super Discounts, which are all going for $10 or less. Just like the outlet store, this section offers savings on overstocked kitchen supplies, electronics, beauty products, fashion finds, and more. Offers include markdowns on popular brands, like Hanes, Cuisinart, and Burt's Bees, and many of the featured products have earned thousands of five-star ratings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

Gifting on a Budget: The Best $5 Christmas Gifts for Everyone on Your List

You’ve only got a few days left to shop the best Christmas gifts of the year, and make sure everyone on your list has something great under the tree. Most shipping deadlines have passed, but you can still get great gifts from retailers that specialize in fast, expedited shipping like Amazon. As always, we’re here to help you with any and all things gift giving, from nabbing that must-have tech gift of the year to finding the perfect gift for your dad. Sometimes, however, the perfect gift is expensive, especially if you’re looking for that “perfect” gift for everyone on your list....
SHOPPING
Hello Magazine

25 holiday gifts under $25: Presents they'll love that only LOOK expensive

When it comes to shopping for holiday presents, it's the thought that counts, of course - but finding an amazing holiday gift under $25 is something we can all appreciate. We've found amazing holiday gifts from brands like Lululemon, Coach and Skims, and your favorite stores, too, from Target to Nordstrom - and they all come in at $25 or less.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Kiplinger

15 Best Things to Buy at Dollar Stores (Including Dollar Tree) for the Holidays

The big meltdown over dollar stores exploded at just the wrong time: right at the cusp of the holiday shopping season. That’s when Dollar Tree, the dominant player in the one-buck market, announced prices were being raised by 25% after 35 years of not going above the $1 mark. The company confirmed the majority of items at Dollar Tree stores will cost $1.25. Did you need more evidence of inflation?
SHOPPING
People

Amazon Dropped New Deals Just for Prime Members — and Many Come with Double Discounts

Ahead of the holidays, there are sales aplenty, including markdowns on gifts, everything you need to get your home ready for guests, and more. Amazon's sale section was recently refreshed with new deals, but there's even more exclusively for Prime members if you know where to look. The Just for Prime hub has exclusive savings (up to 64 percent) for subscribers on electronics, fashion, home, beauty, and more. Many come with coupons or other offers, resulting in double discounts for Prime shoppers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Almost Gone! This Perfect Crossbody Bag Is Just $8 at Amazon Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It’s time to act fast. We know you’re ready, but now is really your time to make some moves and snag what might just be the deal of the day. It’s an Amazon Lightning Deal, however, which means there is an extremely limited time to shop — and that the deal might be totally claimed soon!
BEAUTY & FASHION
BGR.com

20 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that are about to disappear

Don’t ask how, don’t ask why, and don’t ask how long they’ll be around. All you need to know is that dozens of the best Black Friday deals from Amazon in 2021 have somehow reappeared. With Christmas right around the corner, however, there’s no question that these deals will start ending very soon. Maybe it’s an early Christmas miracle. Or perhaps Amazon is just making one last push to boost sales. Whatever the case, so many of our readers’ favorite deals from Black Friday and Cyber Monday have just come back. And that’s after they disappeared more than a week ago....
INTERNET
BGR.com

10 Amazon deals you need to see on Saturday: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift cards, more

Christmas is almost here, which means a few things. First and foremost, it means you’ll hopefully get to see some friends and family to celebrate. And second, it means there’s one last chance at Amazon to get the most popular products of the season with deep discounts. From Apple’s AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $179 and huge discounts on Roomba robot vacuums to a big Instant Pot sale you need to see to believe, there are so many fantastic deals on Amazon right now. You can see all of Amazon’s incredible Christmas 2021 deals right here. Or, if you just want...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Last call: 12 Walmart deals you can still get in time for Christmas

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Good news, procrastinators, Walmart still has lots of great holiday deals available to help you check those final names off of your gift lists. And pickup and express delivery options are still available for plenty of items, so you can order with confidence that you'll have your gift in time to have it wrapped and under the tree. Keep in mind that the closer we get to Christmas, the more likely it is that certain options will no longer be available for pickup or delivery. Be sure to order by Dec 24 at 1 p.m. local time and select express delivery at checkout.
SHOPPING
SPY

The Best Christmas Gifts on Amazon for Quick and Easy Holiday Shopping

The holidays are the one time of year when you have to buy presents for multiple people all at once. It can be overwhelming to go to a million stores or websites in your limited free time, so why not use Amazon as your one-stop-shop for the best Christmas gifts? While Amazon is great for last-minute purchases since they offer super fast shipping on so many items, the biggest perk is the wide variety of options to choose from. While most businesses tend to focus on one product category or theme, Amazon allows you to shop for nearly anything, all in...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy