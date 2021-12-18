ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Holland Wants to Reteam with Zendaya for ‘Euphoria’ Cameo

By Kristen Lopez
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMight we see your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man on HBO’s “Euphoria”? If actor Tom Holland has his way the answer could be yes. Holland and his “Spider-Man: No Way Home” costar, Zendaya, are...

