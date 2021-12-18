ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Director Paul Schrader Lists His Own Movie, ‘The Card Counter,’ As His Best of the Year

By Kristen Lopez
imdb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCritics, directors, even the former President of the United States have shared their favorite films of the year. But director Paul Schrader might have one of the more unique lists we’ve...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Shang-Chi Director Referenced Surprising Movie in His Marvel Pitch

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hit theaters earlier this year, and it's currently the top-grossing movie of 2021 at the domestic box office. After the film's success, it's no surprise that director Destin Daniel Cretton will be returning to Marvel for more projects. Not only will he be helming the Shang-Chi sequel, but he's also signed on to develop a Disney+ series. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cretton spoke about earning his role as director on Shang-Chi and revealed an unexpected movie he used during his pitch. According to the interview, Cretton used scenes from the 1997 Academy Award-winning film, Good Will Hunting.
MOVIES
AOL Moviefone

Movie Review: ‘Being the Ricardos’ Is Not Only Screenwriter Aaron Sorkin’s Best Film As A Director, But It Is Also One Of The Best Films Of The Year

Aaron Sorkin’s third directorial effort is truly his best, with remarkable Oscar-worthy performances from previous Academy Award winners Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, and J.K. Simmons. Currently, in theaters, before streaming on Amazon Prime December 21st, is the biopic ‘Being the Ricardos,’ which was written and directed by Oscar-winner Aaron...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

The Best Movies To Buy Or Stream This Week: ‘Power Of The Dog,’ ‘The Last Duel,’ ‘The Card Counter’ & More

Every Tuesday, discriminating viewers are confronted with a flurry of choices: new releases on disc and on-demand, vintage and original movies on any number of streaming platforms, catalog titles making a splash on Blu-ray or 4K. This biweekly column sifts through all of those choices to pluck out the movies most worth your time, no matter how you’re watching.
MOVIES
cgmagonline.com

The Card Counter Review

Despite the ups and downs of Paul Schrader’s career, he’s anything but predictable. While The Card Counter is a fairly loaded title, it goes down a path that you wouldn’t expect. And like some of his work, it has mixed results, full of mystique and plenty of brooding and psyche delving.
GAMBLING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pedro Almodovar
Person
Paul Schrader
Person
Kenneth Branagh
Person
Steven Spielberg
imdb.com

Jon M. Chu On The Legacy Of ‘In The Heights’ & A ‘Wicked’ Update [Interview]

For a period of Hollywood history where box office success is a complicated equation thanks to streaming and PVOD options, it’s somewhat disheartening how Jon M. Chu’s “In The Heights” has seemingly fallen out of Oscar contention. With vaccines driving down Covid cases and a “party like it’s the 1920s” atmosphere expected for the summer of 2021, “Heights” was positioned as a crowd pleasing movie that could help drive audiences back to theaters.
MOVIES
imdb.com

‘The Lost Daughter’: Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Brooding Adaptation Features A Terrific Ensemble [Video Exclusive]

Based on Elena Ferrante‘s book of the same name, Maggie Gyllenhaal‘s terrific directorial debut, the Gotham Award-winning film “The Lost Daughter” is about a woman’s beach vacation in Greece, which takes a dark turn when her obsession with a young mother forces her to confront the secrets of her past. The movie uncovers the complex notions of guilt and resentment that can build up when confronting how motherhood is all-consuming.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Great British Breakouts of 2021

The winners’ lists at both the Oscars and Emmys this year were — as has become something of an annual tradition — rather Brit-heavy. Anthony Hopkins, Daniel Kaluuya and Emerald Fennell were among the half-dozen Academy wins from across the Atlantic, while the small screen side saw an even greater British domination thanks to Emmy wins for Michaela Coel, Kate Winslet, Olivia Colman, Josh O’Connor and Ewan McGregor. While many of these names will undoubtedly make return trips to awards ceremonies in years to come, 2021 has seen the emergence of a number of fresher faces in front of and behind the...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Card Counter#Film Star
imdb.com

Kristen Stewart and David Cronenberg Tease ‘Crimes of the Future’: Set in a World with No Pain

David Cronenberg has not wanted for work these last few years — with recurring roles in TV’s “Star Trek: Discovery,” “Slasher,” and “Alias Grace,” and a few short films in the can. But he hasn’t directed a feature since 2014’s “Maps to the Stars” won Julianne Moore the Best Actress prize at Cannes. He’s finally back behind the camera for “Crimes of the Future,” a speculative science-fiction film with a stacked cast including Kristen Stewart, Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux, Scott Speedman, Welket Bungué, Don McKellar, and Lihi Kornowski. The film shot in Greece earlier this year.
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

Jon Robin Baitz Savors the ‘Slow Burn’ of Paul Schraeder’s ‘Card Counter’

“Card Counter,” written and directed by the austerely insistently un-vibrant moralist Paul Schraeder, is composed to a certain slow metronomic beat. It ticks-ticks-ticks slowly, like the sound, inaudible to human ears of someone’s brain counting cards, waiting for the right moment to bet modestly enough to win small.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

‘King Richard,’ Will Smith and Tessa Thompson Win at Black Film Critics Awards (EXCLUSIVE)

The Black Film Critics Circle has named Reinaldo Marcus Green’s “King Richard” the best film of 2021. The drama that focuses on the rise of Venus and Serena Williams picked up three additional awards, including best actor (Will Smith), supporting actress (Aunjanue Ellis) and original screenplay (Zach Baylin). Denis Villeneuve, who helmed “Dune,” walked away with best director, his first precursor prize of the awards season, while the film also nabbed best cinematography for Greig Fraser. The critics’ group recognized Tessa Thompson’s powerhouse performance in “Passing” with the best actress prize, her second of the season so far. Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog”...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Oscars 2022: Best Sound Predictions

The sound race runs the gamut of sci-fi (“Dune,” “The Matrix Resurrections”), horror (“A Quiet Place Part II,” “Last Night in Soho”), superhero (“Spider-Man: No Way Home”), musical (“Tick Tick Boom,” “Westside Story”), action-adventure (“No Time to Die), and western (“The Power of the Dog”). The odd man out from the shortlist, though, is Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical “Belfast,” about his upbringing during the Catholic/Protestant strife of ’69. However, the sonic power and complexity of Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” (Warner Bros.) is going to be hard to beat. Its great achievement is creating a grounded reality that is both innovative and believable. So,...
MUSIC
24/7 Wall St.

The 50 Best Action Movies of All Time

On the surface, action movies are all about the adrenaline pumping fights, explosive shootouts, unkillable warriors and hopeless causes, with a little romance and comedy sprinkled in. Some follow classic battles between good and evil with larger-than-life personas taking on entire armies to fight for what’s right. Others portray a sea of grey characters trying […]
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Sam Elliott Went To the ‘Tombstone’ Set Just To Watch Val Kilmer Work

When Tombstone came out in 1993, it blew audiences away. The cast included greats like Kurt Russell, Sam Elliott, and Bill Paxton. On top of that, it was a great retelling of the legend of Wyatt Earp and Doc Holliday. However, Val Kilmer was the real star of the film. His portrayal of Doc Holliday is nothing short of iconic. Even now, almost thirty years later, fans are raving about Kilmer’s outstanding performance.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy