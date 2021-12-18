Director Paul Schrader Lists His Own Movie, ‘The Card Counter,’ As His Best of the Year

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hit theaters earlier this year, and it's currently the top-grossing movie of 2021 at the domestic box office. After the film's success, it's no surprise that director Destin Daniel Cretton will be returning to Marvel for more projects. Not only will he be helming the Shang-Chi sequel, but he's also signed on to develop a Disney+ series. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cretton spoke about earning his role as director on Shang-Chi and revealed an unexpected movie he used during his pitch. According to the interview, Cretton used scenes from the 1997 Academy Award-winning film, Good Will Hunting.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO