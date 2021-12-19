ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

More than 21,000 people displaced by floods in Malaysia – state media

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – More than 21,000 people have been displaced from their homes due to flooding caused by torrential rains in Malaysia, state news agency Bernama said on Sunday. Perak was the latest state to be hit by floods, with flooding worsening in six other states. “Altogether,...

AFP

Troops race to deliver aid to Philippine typhoon survivors

Troops raced Tuesday to deliver food and water to typhoon-ravaged islands of the Philippines as charities appealed for aid to help hundreds of thousands left homeless by the deadly storm. At least 375 people were killed and hundreds injured when Typhoon Rai pummelled the southern and central regions of the archipelago on Thursday, wiping out wooden houses, uprooting trees and knocking out power across entire islands. "Our food is about to run out, probably in a few days or tomorrow," Simplicia Pedrablanca, a town mayor in the Dinagat Islands, told local radio station DZBB. More than 400,000 people were sheltering in evacuation centres or with relatives, the national disaster agency said, after their homes were damaged or destroyed by the strongest typhoon to hit the country this year.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

'We have nothing left': Philippine typhoon survivors plead for help

Concepcion Tumanda picks through the mud-caked wreckage of her home on a Philippine island devastated by Typhoon Rai that left hundreds dead across the country and survivors pleading for food and water. Rai slammed into the popular tourist destination of Bohol last Thursday, dumping torrential rain, ripping off roofs, uprooting trees and smashing fishing boats. "The house was destroyed, everything was broken," Tumanda told AFP, weeping as she stood in the ruins of her home in the riverside town of Loboc. "We have nothing left."
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Philippines villagers dying of dehydration amid a shortage of clean water following Typhoon Rai, reports say

At least two people in typhoon-ravaged Philippines died due to dehydration on Monday because of the lack of clean drinking water. According to local media, the deaths took place in the Dapa village of Siargao Island, days after typhoon Rai made landfall. Local broadcaster RMN Tacloban quoted health officials as saying that there was no clean water supply in the area and the village needed a generator and fuel to run the water refilling stations.Residents that bore the brunt of Rai pleaded for food, water, and shelter as damaged roads and severed communication lines hampered relief efforts. Rai, the...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Malaysia floods death toll rises to 27

The death toll from Malaysia's worst floods in years rose to 27 on Wednesday, as a clean-up operation gathered pace and residents assessed the damage unleashed by the disaster. Days of torrential rain caused rivers to overflow at the weekend, swamping cities, cutting off major roads, and forcing tens of thousands of people to flee their homes. Selangor -- Malaysia's most densely populated and wealthiest state, encircling the capital Kuala Lumpur -- has been one of the worst-hit areas. Many in its flood-hit state capital Shah Alam were left stranded in their homes with barely any food for days, before being evacuated on boats in a chaotic rescue operation.
ENVIRONMENT
