Dennis Rodman was greeted by police on Monday morning when his flight touched down in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. As reported by TMZ via an eyewitness, the NBA legend was allegedly told four times by JetBlue staff to put on a mask during his trip from Los Angeles. The 60-year-old would initially oblige the request, only to pull his mask below his chin after staffers walked away. When asked again, he allegedly claimed the mask was hindering his breathing.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO