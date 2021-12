A $650M arms sale to Saudi Arabia will allow the kingdom to maintain attack helicopters, despite their previous use against Houthis in Yemen. The deal contradicts Biden’s policy to bar the sale of “offensive” weapons to the Saudis, so why are nearly two dozen Senate Democrats allowing it to proceed? Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) joins the show.Dec. 9, 2021.

