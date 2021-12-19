ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cynthia Bailey Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

By Becca Bleznak
Maryland Daily Record
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHusband/Spouse Name: Mike Hill (m. 2020), Peter Thomas (m. 2010–2017) Profession: model, reality television personality, and actress. Cynthia Bailey is an actress, model, and reality television personality from the United States. After being cast as a contestant on the reality show “Real Housewives of Atlanta.” After moving to New York, Bailey...

HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Martha Stewart confirms she has a boyfriend

Martha Stewart is off the market. The business mogul is currently in a relationship, though she wouldn’t reveal any additional details during her Thursday night interview on “Watch What Happens Live,” as reported by People. “No,” she told host Andy Cohen, before clarifying, “I shouldn’t say no. I mean yes,...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Faith Evans Give Brief Update On Status Of Marriage to Stevie J

It seemed that Faith Evans and Stevie J's marriage was over, but their recent actions have suggested there is still hope on the horizon. We previously reported on Stevie J filing for divorce from the acclaimed R&B singer. They wed back in 2018 but have been friends for decades, however, there has been reported trouble in the marriage for some time.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘RHOC’ Recap: Heather Dubrow Quits The Show After A Juicy Rumor Ruins Her $36K Party

Heather Dubrow was forced to shut down her $36K party during the Dec. 8 episode of ‘RHOC’, when a juicy rumor about her friend reared its ugly head. Heather Dubrow‘s fancy sushi party, which she admitted cost her $36,000, continued during the Dec. 8 episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County. But before anyone even got to the main entrée portion of the night, which would have been served by the staff from Nobu, things took an ugly turn. In fact, the drama got so bad that Heather stormed up the stairs of her mansion and told her husband, Terry Dubrow, that she was “leaving the show”.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
enstarz.com

Princess Charlene Reason For Hiding Revealed -- Botched Plastic Surgery?

Her husband, Prince Albert, stated last month that she had been sent to a European treatment facility due to mental and physical weariness. The news of her confinement came only days after she returned to the nation following a ten-month absence. The 43-year-old queen was unable to attend her twin...
WORLD
thefocus.news

Who is Jasmine Guy's ex-husband Terrence Duckett as actress talks split?

Actress Jasmine Guy tearfully opened up on the Tamron Hall Show about her divorce, leaving viewers to wonder who her former husband is?. School Daze star Jasmine Guy appeared on the Tamron Hall Show on Monday (6 December) to promote her new Amazon Prime series, Harlem, featuring Meagan Good, Grace Byers and Whoopi Goldberg.
RELATIONSHIPS
People

Alyssa Scott Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Her and Nick Cannon's Late Son Zen: 'Love You for Eternity'

Alyssa Scott is mourning the death of her and Nick Cannon's 5-month-old son, Zen, who died of a brain tumor. On Wednesday, Scott shared an emotional tribute on Instagram to Zen and the times she shared with him before his death on Sunday. The post — a video montage — is paired with Jhené Aiko's song "Promises," and a heartfelt message from Scott was written in the caption.
CELEBRITIES
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Kelly Rowland On ‘The Nick Cannon Show’

It was all fun and games on Nick Cannon’s new daytime talk show that I didn’t even know existed until recently lol! A special guest made her appearance on the show to give a little holiday cheer and that was singer Kelly Rowland! She made the show extra special by cooking a holiday feast with Nick and she made a yummy dessert as well! She said she makes a great banana pudding and you can’t go wrong with that. I loved her dress it was so super sexy and that hairdo, wow! I have the details on what fashion designer she was wearing inside, have a great day everyone!
BEAUTY & FASHION

