Re: window aspect ratio

Our work setup with VDI solution in which vmware hypervisors and vcenter is still on version 6.5 and windows 10 version 1909 is still running but when i try on my staging test with guest OS VM windows 21h2 / 21h1 ; the VM shutdown by itself after few mins and i tried to get information all online and not able to get a matrix related to that. if anybody is aware about this problem and have a solution suggested then it is a great help.

