Computers

Re: window aspect ratio

By vincentzi
vmware.com
 3 days ago

I have no idea why, but i've been having a continuous problem of the aspect ratios bugging out and stretching outside the window, even though the resolution seems to be the same. 0 Kudos. 7 Replies. Which VMware...

communities.vmware.com

notebookcheck.net

Chuwi FreeBook: Convertible 13.5-inch laptop revealed with a 3:2 aspect ratio, a 2K display and an Intel Jasper Lake processor

Chuwi has teased the FreeBook, a convertible laptop weighing 1.36 kg. Accordingly, the FreeBook has 360-degree hinges, which should provide a greater degree of versatility than most Chuwi laptops. As usual with Chuwi laptops, the company has equipped the FreeBook with a seemingly impressive display and an underpowered processor. Specifically,...
COMPUTERS
Twinfinite

Halo Infinite: How to Check K/D Ratio

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer has marked a return to form for the series in terms of pure gameplay largely because it feels more similar to the original trilogy than its predecessor. Of course, 343 Industries has made plenty of tweaks and changes, too, including how one important stat is calculated and displayed. Here’s how to check K/D ratio in Halo Infinite.
VIDEO GAMES
vmware.com

Re: Windows 11 host cannot suspend Linux guest

I run VMWare Workstation Pro 16.2 on Windows 11. Before the upgrade to Windows 11 I was able to suspend the Linux guest and resume it later. With Windows 11 as host this is not possible anymore. Whenever I try I get an error messages (attached) and the guest crashes. Hyper V and WSL 2 are enabled on the host.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Re: VMWare tools for Windows ARM64

Do you expect there to be a release when Windows is not supported?. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 0 Kudos. Expert. And in case you ask when will VMware support Windows, VMware has stated they will work to support Windows on ARM under Fusion when Microsoft clarifies its licensing and support for Windows on...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Re: Cannot upgrade to 16.2.1 (windows)

Cannot upgrade to 16.2.1 (windows) I saw similar problems on the board currently, but none exactly matching my problem (and the closest ones did not solve my problem). I'm currently running 16.1.2, and am trying to upgrade to 16.2.1. I have tried both an upgrade install and a fresh install from vmware's site. Both have had the same behavior.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Capacity reservation in vSAN

As I know new capacity feature has been added to vSAN : operation reserve and host rebuild reserve also in vmware vsan design guide mentioned :. is an example of hosts with 2 disk groups per host, consisting of 10, 1.92 TB capacity devices, DD&C activates, where both. Operations Reserve...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

horizon 7.9.0 log4j

Horizon 7.9.0 is no longer supported. I know it is vulnerable to the log4j vulnerabilities, but can someone from VMware confirm? Tried calling support and opening a support ticket through my online dashboard but it is impossible to get through. Thank you. 0 Kudos. 1 Reply. I’ve reported your thread...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Horizon 7.x

I have seen it is required by the HTML components of Horizon, what would be the downside of just removing log4j all together until the patch cycle is able to catch up?. You risk breaking things, you can though remove the hmtl component if you don't use it, but that requires uninstalling and reinstalling the connection server.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Cannot run an imported VM

After implementing the workarounds recommend in this thread, I have attempted to start and utilize the Windows 7 VMs. Using the imported settings, the VM fails to boot at all. Pretty shoddy start from a paid product when VirtualBox can use/import VMs successfully from other hypervisors without issue!. To try...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

NSX-T Edge Node 3.1.3.0 upgrade to 3.2.0 Error message

Already have a crazy error message right from the very start when upgrading the first Edge node to 3.2.0. This is happening with my Lab NSX-T environment and on the very first Edge Node. Upgrade gets to about 35% and then fails with this crazy error message below. I deleted...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Vmware Esxi vs Vsphere

That KB link doesn’t work for me. This is the correct link for the compatibility guide: https://www.vmware.com/resources/compatibility/search.php. ESXi has supported systems and devices, there’s no real concept for the vSphere Client though as it runs in a web browser. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

6.5 Log4J Mitigation problem

I follow the inscructions in (https://kb.vmware.com/s/article/87088) but no way. I put the vmsa-2021-0028-kb87081.py script file in to /tmp folder than run the sctipt with "python /tmp/vmsa-2021-0028-kb87081.py" command but below error returns;. Traceback (most recent call last):. File "/tmp/vmsa-2021-0028-kb87081.py", line 10, in <module>. sys.path.append(os.environ['VMWARE_PYTHON_PATH']) File "/build/mts/release/bora-4564106/bora/build/esx/release/vmvisor/sys-boot/lib64/python3.5/os.py", line 683, in __getitem__. KeyError:...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

does microsoft 21H2 / 21h1 version compatible with vmware vsphere 6.5

Our work setup with VDI solution in which vmware hypervisors and vcenter is still on version 6.5 and windows 10 version 1909 is still running but when i try on my staging test with guest OS VM windows 21h2 / 21h1 ; the VM shutdown by itself after few mins and i tried to get information all online and not able to get a matrix related to that. if anybody is aware about this problem and have a solution suggested then it is a great help.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Re: vCenter & VMware Workstation

How to block VMware Workstation to access vCenter VCSA (6.7U3)?. Some users are using VMware Workstation instead of Web client to create VMs. Such VMs are created with HD Audio which prevents from vMotion. I need to force them using Web Client. Using firewall is not possible as Workstation uses 443/tcp.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

how to setup standby VPN tunnel from NSX-T 3.1

A few of our customers have two VPN sites or have two Internets to their VPN firewall in their office. They always ask to have secondary VPN tunnel as standby when the primary Internet connection fail. I can't find anything can make this work on NSX-T 3.1.3. Does anyone know how to make it?
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

VM startup is very slow for a specific image

Hello, I have a question regarding VMware Workstation (version=16.2.0 build=build-18760230) - we are seeing these errors when starting a particular VM. Can anyone advise please?. 2021-12-20T15:07:32.590Z In(05) vmx GuestRpcSendTimedOut: message to toolbox timed out. 2021-12-20T15:07:32.591Z In(05) vmx Vix: [guestCommands.c:1945]: Error VIX_E_TOOLS_NOT_RUNNING in VMAutomationTranslateGuestRpcError(): VMware Tools are not running in the...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Update win 10 to 11 in VMware Workstation Player 16.2

I have Win 10 Home installed on a VMware Workstation Player 16.2 virtual machine and it works correctly. I would like to know if there is any way to update it to Win 11 or do I have to do a clean install. 0 Kudos. 7 Replies. Leadership. Well, the...
COMPUTERS

Community Policy