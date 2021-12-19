Ferris St. wins first D-II title, routs Valdosta St. 58-17

The Miami Hurricanes’ plans to play in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 31 appear to be uncertain at best, after the school announced its football program has entered COVID-19 protocols. Virus concerns at Georgetown and Boston College caused both teams to suffer forfeits in their conference standings. Boston College’s basketball game at Wake Forest scheduled for Wednesday is canceled in ACC play. Georgetown’s game, also Wednesday, at No. 22 Providence is canceled in the Big East. The forfeits will count only in the league standings and won’t affect the overall record. Elsewhere, No. 7 Kansas at Colorado on Tuesday was canceled. And, Michigan, Grand Canyon, Coppin State and Memphis called off games. On the women’s side, No. 8 Indiana’s game against Wright State for Tuesday is canceled.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 21 HOURS AGO