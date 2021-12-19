Ferris St. wins first D-II title, routs Valdosta St. 58-17

There’s incredibly sad news to share out of Jacksonville, Fla. regarding the death of a former college football star. Former UCF star running back Otis Anderson Jr. was reportedly killed in a shooting on Monday night. The shooting also left a woman injured. She was taken to the hospital. The...
Over the last couple of years, former longtime NFL coach Jeff Fisher has been rumored as a candidate for several college football jobs. According to The Tennessean, Fisher interviewed for the opening at East Tennessee State and is “putting serious thought into the position and may accept it if offered.”
Appalachian State transfer quarterback Navy Shuler has committed to play for Tennessee, he tweeted Sunday. The redshirt freshman has spent the past two seasons in a backup role with the Mountaineers. “I want to thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ for allowing me to play the game I love...
Earlier this month, USC quarterback Kedon Slovis decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Among the first schools to contact him was one of the Trojans’ greatest rivals. In an interview with TrojanSports.com, Slovis revealed that the Notre Dame Fighting Irish were the first team to call him. He said he was shocked by how quickly he heard back from any team, let alone Notre Dame.
One of Arkansas’ best players was reportedly arrested during the overnight hours of Sunday morning. Per Matt Zenitz of On3, Razorbacks defensive end Tre Williams was arrested with a DWI. Williams was a transfer from Missouri this season and was one of the Hogs’ best players in the trenches....
Congrats to the Bulldogs, who not only won their first ever D2 title, but they were so prolific in their post game partying, the trophy came apart. The Bulldogs destroyed Valdosta State 58-17 in rolling to the school's first ever national football title. It was the school's second national championship...
For the first time in school history, Ferris State has won a Division II Football National Championship!. On Saturday night, Ferris State defeated Valdosta State by a score of 58-17 to secure the victory in McKinney, Texas. Valdosta State had previously beaten Ferris State, 49-47, in the 2018 championship game.
The Miami Hurricanes’ plans to play in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 31 appear to be uncertain at best, after the school announced its football program has entered COVID-19 protocols. Virus concerns at Georgetown and Boston College caused both teams to suffer forfeits in their conference standings. Boston College’s basketball game at Wake Forest scheduled for Wednesday is canceled in ACC play. Georgetown’s game, also Wednesday, at No. 22 Providence is canceled in the Big East. The forfeits will count only in the league standings and won’t affect the overall record. Elsewhere, No. 7 Kansas at Colorado on Tuesday was canceled. And, Michigan, Grand Canyon, Coppin State and Memphis called off games. On the women’s side, No. 8 Indiana’s game against Wright State for Tuesday is canceled.
Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Mike Harley and offensive tackle Jarrid Williams have accepted invitations to the Hula Bowl on Jan. 15 in Orlando. The Hula Bowl, which was traditionally played at numerous locations in Hawaii for over six decades, is moving to Florida for the upcoming college football all-star game and will remain in the Sunshine State for the immediate future. The game will be ...
It's a perfect ending to a perfect season. For the first time in program history, the Ferris State Bulldogs returned to West Michigan as Division II National Champions. Their flight touched down Sunday afternoon at Avflight, a small privately-owned airport adjacent to Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Aaliyah Patty had 20 points, 18 rebounds and five blocks, Destiny Pitts added 14 points and No. 23 Texas A&M beat UTSA 77-51. Patty scored 14 of her points in the first quarter as Texas A&M built a 14-point lead. The Aggies extended it to 44-22 at the break. Patty had 16 points and 11 rebounds in the first half, securing her double-double with eight minutes left. Charlene Mass helped UTSA get within single digits in the third quarter. She scored six straight points during UTSA’s quarter-opening 8-0 run, and she capped a 9-0 run with a 3-pointer to make it 51-44 with 2:24 left in the third. But Patty scored four of the next seven points and Texas A&M led by double figures the entire fourth quarter.
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Levi Williams ran for 200 yards and four touchdowns and passed for 127 yards and another touchdown to lead Wyoming to a 52-38 win over Kent State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Williams, who set a career-best single-game rushing performance, tied the Potato Bowl record for most rushing touchdowns and was named the game’s MVP. Kent State (7-7), playing in its fifth bowl game in school history, raced out to a 17-7 lead and held a 24-21 advantage at halftime, but the Golden Flashes couldn’t hold up against Wyoming’s relentless rushing attack. Wyoming (7-6) scored 21 consecutive points to start the second half, including scoring runs of 27 and 80 yards by Williams, to build a 42-24 lead that proved to be too much for Kent State to overcome.
Governors State University issued the following announcement on Dec. 18. Governors State reached the halfway point of its 2021-22 season on Saturday and marked the occasion with a 93-84 victory over St. Ambrose at Lohman Arena. The 93 points matched the team's highest output of the season. Although GSU led...
