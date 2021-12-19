ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BamaCentral Courtside: No. 6 Alabama 65, Jacksonville State 59

By Edwin Stanton
 3 days ago

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After getting humbled a few days ago in Memphis, the Alabama men's basketball team almost got embarrassed by Jacksonville State on Saturday at Coleman Coliseum.

It took a 21-3 run over a six-minute span late in the second half for Alabama to wake up and put the game away in a 65-59 win.

Alabama (9-2) has one more non-conference game before SEC play starts on Dec. 29 against Tennessee. The Crimson Tide takes on Davidson on Tuesday in the C.M. Newton Classic.

Keon Ellis was the hero Saturday, scoring 20 points with 10 rebounds.

Jaden Shackelford had the worst night of the season, finishing 0-for-6 from the field, including five missed 3-pointers.

"I doubt Shack will have zero points the rest of the year," Alabama coach Nate Oats said. "That's very unlike him. We needed some guys to step up."

Charles Bediako was one of those guys. On an off night for the Crimson Tide, Bediako scored seven points, had seven rebounds and five blocked shots.

It could have been worse. Freshman JD Davison tweaked his right knee in the first half and did not play most of the second half.

During the big scoring run late in the second half, Jahvon Quinerly came alive, scoring 11 of his 15 points. Darius Miles finished with 10 points.

"Keon, Darius and Quinerly were very good for us," Oats said. "A lot of guys struggled offensively. Charles was good for us on defense. We need everyone to start playing better."

Check out the video above where BamaCentral's own Joey Blackwell and Edwin Stanton break down the Crimson Tide's 65-59 victory over the Gamecocks from Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa.

