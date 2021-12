The holiday season is in full swing, and so are the promotional emails and push alerts about sales, deals, and big business bonanzas coming at us from every angle. And while we hate to miss out on a deal (especially when it comes with two-day shipping), there's something about supporting small businesses that's extra-special this time of year. It feels like really using our money consciously to spread joy, not only to the people we're buying gifts for, but to the ones we're buying gifts from, those entrepreneurs and upstarts for whom every sale counts.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO