Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott, La'el Collins fined $10K each for sideline scuffle vs Washington

By Matthew Lenix
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The quarterback position is the most important in the game of football, and players are taught to go the extra mile to protect them at all costs. Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and right tackle La’el Collins took that to heart last Sunday against the Washington Football Team.

Dak Prescott was pushed out of bounds by Washington defensive lineman William Bradley-King in the fourth quarter. Elliott shoved him multiple times in retaliation and Collins ran into him from the field of play and shoved him while also throwing a punch during the skirmish. The incident will cost Elliott and Collins $10,000 each according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Collins was ejected for his part in the scuffle. Neither Elliott nor Collins regretted their actions when asked about the incident after the Cowboys’ 27-20 victory.

“It’s a brotherhood. We fight for ours. We all love each other,” Elliott said.

Collins went into more detail on why Bradley-King’s shove on Prescott caused him to react the way he did.

“It wasn’t really the late hit for me,” Collins said. “I felt it was more so, I felt like he was rolling toward Dak’s leg. It was uncalled for. I’m just here to protect my quarterback at all costs, and that’s the bottom line.”

The reaction by Elliott and Collins is understandable considering Prescott suffered a season-ending ankle injury in 2020, and who knows what could have happened if Prescott fell awkwardly. One thing should be apparent after this to all Cowboys opponents, if Prescott is violated, there will be consequences.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

