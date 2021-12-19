ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IPOs in Asia Face Headwinds After Record Year of Fundraising

By Bloomberg News Filipe Pacheco, Julia Fioretti, Pei Li
okcheartandsoul.com
 3 days ago

(Bloomberg) — After a bumper year of stock listings, Asian companies may find it hard to repeat the success in 2022 given the prospect of rising interest rates and China’s tightening grip on Big Tech. Thanks to a blistering first half amid a global boom, initial public...

Reuters

Brace for a $600 bln Chinese escape from New York

HONG KONG, Dec 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The party’s over for Chinese companies in New York. They’re being squeezed by lawmakers in both Beijing and Washington over data protection, accounting oversight plus other crackdowns and political spats. New U.S. rules that would usher out lingerers won’t apply for two years, but waiting until the last minute only will make leaving harder.
FOREIGN POLICY
#Fundraising#Ipos#Asian#Big Tech#Bankers#Chinese#Goldman Sachs Group Inc
The Independent

Asian stock markets rise after Wall St rebounds

Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Wednesday after President Joe Biden reassured investors by calling for vaccinations and testing but no travel curbs in response to the omicron coronavirus variant.Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul advanced while Shanghai was down less than 0.1%.Wall Street rose, breaking a three-day decline and recovering the previous day's losses.Biden announced the government will provide 500 million free rapid-test kits and increase vaccination efforts but gave no indication of plans for travel bans or other restrictions that might disrupt the economy. Other governments in Asia and Europe have tightened travel controls or pushed back...
STOCKS
Reuters

Saudi Arabia's CMA approves IPO application of digital security firm Elm

DUBAI, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Capital Markets Authority (CMA) said on Wednesday it has approved an initial public offering digital security firm Elm, which is owned by the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund. The market regulator said it approved an application for an offering of 24 million shares,...
WORLD
ihsmarkit.com

MENA economic outlook 2022: Strengthening regional growth faces noticeable global headwinds

The MENA region is set to witness accelerating economic growth in the near term. We expect MENA real GDP growth at 5.2% in 2022 and 4.6% in 2023. Growth assumptions rest on a continued COVID-19 vaccination rollout across the region, albeit at varying speeds, which would counter potential upcoming waves of infections, and on high energy prices and rising oil production in line with OPEC+ quotas.
MARKETS
AFP

China's SenseTime relists Hong Kong IPO after US blacklisting

Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime said Monday it will press ahead with its Hong Kong listing, a week after it was blacklisted by the United States over accusations of genocide in Xinjiang. On Monday, the company filed a revised listing with the Hong Kong stock exchange with trading expected to start December 30. 
FOREIGN POLICY
NBC Los Angeles

Watch This IPO Stock After a Record Year for Market Debuts, Trader Says

One stock market newcomer stands out to Miller Tabak's Matt Maley after a record year for initial public offerings. The U.S. IPO market broke records in 2021, with 416 debuts raising around $156 billion, according to consulting firm Ernst & Young. Performance has been varied, with Renaissance Capital's U.S. IPO ETF (IPO) down nearly 15% year to date.
STOCKS
Metro International

China’s property market faces more headwinds in Nov

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s property market suffered more headwinds in November, with home prices, sales, investment and construction all falling, weighed down by weak demand and a cash crunch among developers. New home prices fell 0.3% month-on-month in November, the biggest decline since February 2015, according to Reuters...
REAL ESTATE
institutionalinvestor.com

The Biggest Winners in a Big Year for IPOs

Thanks to a surge in direct listings and mega-IPOs, including those led by Robinhood, Coinbase, and Roblox, 2021 has been one of the best years in the last decade for investors seeking to cash in on their successful funding bets. According to data from Pitchbook, SoftBank has amassed $37.63 billion...
MARKETS
theedgemarkets.com

TPG weighing Pathology Asia stake sale ahead of IPO

(Dec 8): Private equity firm TPG Capital Asia is exploring selling a stake in its pathology business in the region ahead of a potential initial public offering for the unit, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The buyout firm could sell a 20% stake in Pathology Asia Holdings...
BUSINESS
agfax.com

Ag Trade: U.S. Soy Exports to China Face Headwinds

Reuters writers Hallie Gu and Karl Plume reported this week that, “China’s soybean imports from the United States in 2021/22 are expected to fall sharply from last season after loading delays following Hurricane Ida. “An early 2022 Brazil soy crop also shortened the U.S. export window to China,...
AGRICULTURE
Benzinga

After Roller Coaster Year, Yidu Stock Settles Down Post-IPO

Yidu’s revenue rose 62% in the six months through September. Company’s health management platform and solutions business grew 6.4 times in the period, becoming its biggest breadwinner. By Liu Ming. A “fall to earth” may best describe the ride that healthcare big data specialist Yidu Tech Inc. (2158.HK) has taken...
STOCKS
investing.com

3 Stocks to Buy After Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley Get Bullish on Japan

As most economies struggle to deal with the economic fallout from the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant, Japan is boasting high vaccination rates, low inflation, and favorable growth prospects. And given Goldman Sachs’ (GS) and Morgan Stanley’s (MS) bullish outlook on the country’s growth prospects, we think it could be wise to bet on fundamentally sound Japan-based stocks Honda Motor (HMC), Sumitomo Mitsui Financial (NYSE:SMFG), and Canon (CAJ). Let’s discuss.While most economies are still grappling with the rapidly spreading COVID-19 omicron variant, Japan is boasting a high vaccination rate. According to Statista, as of November 30, 2021, more than 72% of the third-largest economy’s population was fully vaccinated (two doses). The country is also accelerating COVID-19 booster shots and securing oral medicines, which will likely help the economy recover faster.
STOCKS

