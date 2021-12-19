ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“SNL” Soldiers On Without Much of Cast, No Audience or Musical Guest: Tom Hanks, Tina Fey Pitch In

By Roger Friedman
Showbiz411
 3 days ago

COVID attacked the cast of “Saturday Night Live” and the result was a show with mixed results. The best you can say is, they soldiered on in the face of adversity. It seems like the only cast members who didn’t...

www.showbiz411.com

ComicBook

Saturday Night Live: Tom Hanks, Tina Fey and Steve Martin Make Surprise Appearances to Welcome Paul Rudd to Five Timers Club

Paul Rudd and his friends are making the best out of a weird time at 30 Rock. Rudd had been working at Studio 8H all week toward his fifth hosting spot on Saturday Night Live. Then fast forward to Saturday, and the proverbial stuff hit the fan—a handful of cast and crew members to the live sketch comedy reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. The dominoes quickly started to fall, and some insiders quickly began speculating if Lorne Michaels and company would pull the plug on the show's last live episode of the year.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Beast

Tom Hanks and Tina Fey Rescue SNL’s COVID-Stricken 2021 Finale

The situation at 30 Rock’s Studio 8H was a fluid one fraught with uncertainty. Around 3 p.m. Saturday, the New York Post reported that there had been a COVID outbreak of sorts among the Saturday Night Live cast, with “a set insider” telling the paper “that ‘four actors’ have tested positive for coronavirus—and ‘three others’ have called out because they are now ‘fearful’ about coming to NBC Studios at 30 Rockefeller Center, where the weekly sketch show is filmed in Midtown.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
darkhorizons.com

Tom Hanks To Guest On “Yellowstone: 1883”

Two-time Oscar-winner Tom Hanks will guest star in the second episode of Taylor Sheridan’s Paramount+ “Yellowstone” prequel series “1883”. Hanks will play a sympathetic three-star general, a character inspired by General George Meade, in a recreation of a famous photograph from the brutal Civil War Battle of Antietam – the bloodiest day in American history with over 22,000 soldiers dead.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Christmas#Awol#Covid Omicron
HollywoodLife

Tom Hanks & Tina Fey Induct Host Paul Rudd Into ‘5 Timers’ Club On ‘SNL’ — Watch

Tom Hanks and Tina Fey were also joined virtually by Martin Short and Steve Martin for the ultimate star-studded opening. Paul Rudd just got the career honor of a lifetime: he was crowned a member of the Five-Timers club on Saturday Night Live! The 52-year-old hosted the final show of 2021 on Dec. 18 and had the honor of being inducted by former SNL cast member Tina Fey and legend Tom Hanks, who’s also a member of the formidable club (as is Tina). Tina and Tom lead the opening in matching “5” robes, explaining that tonight’s episode was looking a little different due to COVID-19.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘Saturday Night Live’ Review: The Best and Worst of Paul Rudd’s Return

Paul Rudd’s return to “Saturday Night Live” hosting duties was already primed to be a special one, both as his official entry into the show’s illustrious* Five-Timers Club and as the first host of this current season to have actually hosted the show before. (*The reminder that Martin Short has hosted “SNL” only three times somehow managed to make the world turn even more upside down than it already is.) However, just hours before the episode aired, it was announced that musical guest Charlie XCX would no longer be performing and that there would also no longer be a live audience...
TV & VIDEOS
