Weekly Forex Forecast

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe British pound was an interesting currency to follow last week as we spiked after the surprise interest rate hike by the Bank of England. That being said, the market gave back those gains rather quickly, as they did not even last 24 hours. Because of this, we ended up forming...

www.dailyforex.com

dailyforex.com

NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Showing Signs of Recovery

The NASDAQ 100 rallied quite nicely on Tuesday, breaking above the 50 day EMA late in the session. At this point, it looks like we are going to continue to recover, which is not a huge surprise considering that we had been a bit negative of the last couple of days and not much has changed. With this being the case, I think that it is probably only a matter of time before we reach towards the 16,400 level, where we had seen a lot of resistance.
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: Range-Bound Ahead of US Data

Buy the GBP/USD and add a take-profit at 1.3350. Add a stop-loss at 1.3150. Set a sell-stop at 1.3220 and add a take-profit at 1.3160. Add a stop-loss at 1.3300. The GBP/USD moved sideways as investors reflected on the rising number of Omicron cases and the measures by the US and UK governments. The pair is also moving sideways ahead of the latest US consumer confidence and UK and GDP data. It is trading at 1.3250, which is above the key support at 1.3195.
dailyforex.com

USD/NOK Forecast: US Dollar Falls Against Norwegian Krone

The US dollar fell rather hard against the Norwegian krone on Tuesday as we are approaching the 8.93 handle. The market is highly sensitive to crude oil, so it will be interesting to see how this plays out, but oil did have a nice session during the day, so it does make sense that the US dollar suffered against the krone. Ultimately, this is a market that will continue to be somewhat noisy, but keep in mind that this pair is an exotic pair, so it does tend to move in a rather choppy behavior and pattern.
dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Market Bounces

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market rallied enough to fill the gap from the Monday session, and I am looking for signs of exhaustion that I can use to get involved to the downside. But I also recognize that we need to be cautious about the position size, because liquidity is going to continue to be a major issue. That being said, I do see a lot of noise between here and $73, so I think it is probably only a matter of time before we run out of momentum. If that is going to be the case, then it is very likely that we are going to hang about in some type of consolidation between now and the end of the year.
dailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forex Signal: Relief Rally to Fade as Bears Eye 0.700

Set a sell-stop at 0.7085 and a take-profit at 0.7000. Add a stop-loss at 0.7100. Set a buy-stop at 0.7150 and a take-profit at 0.7250. Add a stop-loss at 0.7050. The AUD/USD price held steady on Wednesday morning as investors reflected on the latest minutes by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). The pair also reacted to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the United States and Australia. It is trading at 0.7140, which is slightly above last Friday’s low at 0.7082.
dailyforex.com

Bitcoin Forecast: Markets Bounce from 200-Day EMA

The Bitcoin market bounced significantly on Tuesday as we have used the 200-day EMA as support again. This is an area that has been important more than once, and now that the Bitcoin market looks like it is threatening the $50,000 level, it might be the beginning of a recovery. Quite frankly, this is something that we had been waiting for, as the market has been grinding sideways after pulling back quite significantly.
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: COVID Restrictions Weakening EUR

There is nothing new about the weak euro, as the European pandemic restrictions may weaken the economic activity of the bloc, and thus appetite for the euro. The EUR/USD currency pair is still stable around the 1.1275 support level at the time of writing, amid investors abandoning the risk ahead of the holiday season, which lacks liquidity and comes before the annual trading closings. The US dollar is still the strongest, as the economic improvement of the largest economy in the world supports the US central bank's tendency to raise interest rates. This is in addition to the demand for it as a safe haven in light of the global concern about the Corona Omicron variable.
dailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: Index Recaptures 50-Day EMA

The S&P 500 rallied significantly on Tuesday, recapturing the 50-day EMA. By doing so, the market looks as if it is ready to go higher, but at this point I think short-term pullbacks are likely. With that, I will look at those pullbacks as potential buying opportunities, but I keep my position size about half of what would normally be this time of year, due to the fact that the illiquid markets can have a massive move suddenly due to a headline or simple position squaring.
dailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Bullish Momentum Ahead of Data

For the second day in a row, the USD/JPY is moving with bullish momentum, reaching the resistance level of 114.20, where it has settled as of this writing. The last US data for the year will be announced this week. The US dollar is still strongly supported in the Forex market by expectations of the imminent date of raising US interest rates and the demand for it as a safe haven.
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Gains Threatened

After a strong bearish start for the GBP/USD when it moved towards the 1.3173 support level, the pair returned to rebound upwards towards the 1.3270 resistance level. This came after Britain abandoned imposing restrictions, though the government still threatens the measures. The state of reassurance contributed to gains for the pound sterling against the rest of the other major currencies, but these gains may remain a target for selling, with the emphasis that the markets are on the verge of a holiday that may affect liquidity and investors' appetite for risk.
dailyforex.com

USD/ZAR: Choppy Range Trading Brewing for Speculators Today

The USD/ZAR is trading near the 15.90000 mark in early trading today, but it has shown the ability to climb from yesterday’s low of nearly 15.79000. However, the USD/ZAR seems like it is within a rather known trading range technically. Holiday trading will start to become prevalent over the next 24 hours as financial institutions begin to shutter for Christmas. Speculators who want to participate in Forex the remainder of the week may find an opportunity to take advantage of the range if resistance and support levels prove durable.
MarketWatch

Gold settles lower Tuesday as yields and stocks rise, bullion slides further below $1,800

Gold futures finished lower Tuesday, reversing an earlier gain, to book a second straight decline, as stocks that took a beating on Monday were staging a rebound, highlighting some return in risk appetite on Wall Street after an omicron-sparked selloff. Treasury yields also popped higher, creating a headwind for bullion buying in the near-term. Treasury yields were rising, with the 10-year Treasury note rate at around 1.48% from 1.418% at 3 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday. Richer yields can undercut demand for precious metals that don't offer a coupon. February gold settled down $5.90, or 0.3%, to $1,788.70 an ounce. Meanwhile, the dollar was flat but holding in positive territory, as measured by the ICE U.S. Dollar Index . The Dow Jones Industrial Average , the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite Index all had recouped losses from Monday's downdraft, and then some, in Tuesday afternoon action.
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: Sterling Recovery in Peril

Sell the GBP/USD and set a take-profit at 1.3100. Add a stop-loss at 1.3300. Set a buy-stop at 1.3250 and a take-profit at 1.3325. Add a stop-loss at 1.3150. The GBP/USD pair was in a tight range as investors assess the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the UK and the US. The pair is trading at 1.3225, which is a few points above Monday’s low of 1.3175.
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: Drop to 1.1200 Still Likely

Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1200. Add a stop-loss at 1.1400. Set a buy-stop at 1.1310 and a take-profit at 1.1400. Add a stop-loss at 1.1250. The EUR/USD pair tilted upwards on Tuesday morning even as concerns about the Omicron variant remained. The pair rose to a high of 1.1300, which was relatively higher than last week’s low of 1.1235.
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forex Signal: Bitcoin Finds Strong Support at 45,797

Set a sell-stop at 45,500 and a take-profit at 43,000. Add a stop-loss at 48,000. Set a buy-stop at 47,000 and a take-profit at 49,000. Add a stop-loss at 45,000. The BTC/USD pair is in a tight range as demand for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies wane. Bitcoin is trading at 46,300, which is in the same range as it has been in the past few days. The coin is about $20,000 below its highest level this year. Its total market capitalization has declined to about $853 billion.
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Stronger Bearish Control

The EUR/USD started the week after giving up an important level of support, leaving it at risk of a crash on the charts when low liquidity could lead to big moves heading into the holidays. The EUR/USD currency pair gained momentum to move higher above the 1.13 level late last week when the US dollar fell broadly in the wake of the US Federal Reserve's policy decision on Wednesday and after the euro was lifted by the European Central Bank decision last Thursday. The currency pair is stable around the 1.1280 level at the time of writing.
dailyforex.com

IBEX Forecast: Testing Bottom of a Crucial Range

The IBEX Index got hammered during the open on Monday, plunging towards the €8200 level. While I do not typically follow the IBEX, it is worth noting that we are starting to see the so-called “death cross” form, as the 50 day EMA is starting points below the 200 day EMA, right where there was a huge gap previously. Furthermore, what I find interesting about this chart is that the €8200 level has been important multiple times in the past, so the fact that we tested it tells me that we need to pay close attention to what is going on here.
dailyforex.com

Gold Technical Analysis: Gains Stopped by Dollar's Recovery

Although global central banks announced as one to tighten monetary policy, including those who actually raised interest rates, at the same time, appetite for buying safe havens increased amid Omicron fears. The price of gold returned to rise towards the $1815 resistance level before closing trading around $1798, with the recovery of the US dollar. Gold prices recorded a weekly rise of 1.3%, reducing its decline since the beginning of the year to date to less than 5%.
dailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Recovers After Initial Plunge

The markets in general sold off to kick off the week on Monday, as we had a major “risk off” type of move in multiple assets, not just the Australian dollar. That being said, we have recovered late in the day, as the Australian dollar has broken above the 0.71 level. The fact that we did up forming a hammer is a bullish sign, but at the end of the day it is very likely that we will continue to see a lot of back and forth nonsense due to the fact that we have a serious lack of liquidity heading into the year end.
dailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Who Benefits from Market Fears?

Since the beginning of this week, the USD/JPY has been moving in narrow ranges in the vicinity of the 113.33 level and the 113.75 level, where it has settled as of this writing. Investors are balancing the US Federal Reserve's move towards raising interest rates and global concerns about the Omicron, where restrictions threaten the future of global economic recovery. The USD/JPY currency pair includes the most important safe havens for investors in times of uncertainty.
