Weekly Forex Forecast

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market rallied enough to fill the gap from the Monday session, and I am looking for signs of exhaustion that I can use to get involved to the downside. But I also recognize that we need to be cautious about the position size, because liquidity is going to continue to be a major issue. That being said, I do see a lot of noise between here and $73, so I think it is probably only a matter of time before we run out of momentum. If that is going to be the case, then it is very likely that we are going to hang about in some type of consolidation between now and the end of the year.

