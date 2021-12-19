Pool: Montana State’s run to the national championship should be no surprise after all

The waning seconds suspended, fans eagerly awaiting to rush the field, an emotional Tommy Mellott sat and looked down. The quarterback had been through much more than a true freshman making his third career start ever should.

Yet Montana State was on the cusp of victory, and fans who were soon to swarm around him chanted Mellott’s name.

On paper, in fact by a lot of accounts, this was supposed to mark a demise, not a celebration.

It was fun while it lasted, at least, right? Montana State made a memorable run. Nearly winning over an FBS opponent at Wyoming, what a fun way to start a season. Nine straight wins, a total blast for the Bobcats.

OK, maybe the last regular season game wasn’t so fun for them.

In fact, that’s really where this season was supposed to be problematic. In Montana’s win over the Bobcats, weaknesses were exploited. That easily could’ve been where it all went off the rails.

And on top of it, their starting quarterback entered the transfer portal and left the team two days before their first postseason game. Hopes of MSU ever reaching a national championship were supposed to all come crashing down.

A freshman quarterback from Butte? The starter? This isn’t a movie.

The Bobcats were favored to lose not once, but twice in the postseason. Surely, their year was on its way to its end.

It wasn’t. They’re one of the last two teams standing. And maybe it shouldn’t be too much of a surprise to anyone.

“We knew we had the pieces,” All-American MSU linebacker Troy Andersen said. “We knew we had the guys. We brought in a great coaching staff. We knew we could do it, it was just a matter of going out and executing.”

The No. 8-seeded Bobcats, who fell out of contention for a top-two seed after losing to the Grizzlies, are going to the national championship for the first time since 1984. They shut out a potent South Dakota State offense in the second half on the way to a 31-17 win in the FCS semifinals Saturday at Bobcat Stadium.

MSU (12-2) will play No. 2-seeded North Dakota State in the FCS championship Jan. 8 in Frisco, Texas.

“We're where we wanted to be,” MSU head coach Brent Vigen said. “We did what we had to do today.”

And that freshman quarterback, Mellott, went from fourth-stringer to ascending star.

“I think it's been the theme of the past couple weeks,” he said. “It's been a lot of adversity we've been fighting through. Nothing new this week. We knew that our best running back was out. But we trusted what was going on. We trusted the guys up front. We trusted the coaches.”

From the moment Vigen took over at MSU, he made his standard clear — national titles. Not reaching the FCS playoffs, quarterfinals or semifinals.

For months, Vigen and the Bobcats could talk about it. But with a tried and true formula, relying on a defense and ground attack, those aspirations are reality.

When Vigen was winning championships at North Dakota State as an offensive coordinator, the Bison often dealt with injuries to key players. Next man up, they often boasted.

It’s cliche at this point. But a team that’s winning often enough to continue saying it has the right to repeat it.

“I dedicate it to our mentality and our culture here. It’s next man up,” MSU defensive end Daniel Hardy said. “The next guy up has to be able to get the job done.”

The Bobcats were without their all-time single-season leading rusher, Isaiah Ifanse. Backup running back Lane Sumner was also out. Chase Benson and Ty Okada, two all-Big Sky defenders, were sidelined.

SDSU was only stronger with Pierre Strong Jr., who led the country in rushing yards, back from injury last week.

And yet, the Bobcats won. And when they gained the lead in the second half, it became glaringly evident they wouldn’t relinquish it.

MSU’s defensive line filled in admirably for Benson. Hardy added two sacks, forcing a fumble on one, and Amandre Williams chipped in another. And the Bobcats held the Jackrabbits, who posed as one of the best rushing teams in the country, to 124 yards on the ground and 3.8 yards per attempt.

“You hate to see one of your brothers hurting like that,” Hardy said of Benson. “And knowing how much he put into this program and how much he sacrificed for this program just makes us want to go out and ball even harder.”

With Okada out, Rylan Ortt, a redshirt freshman from Missoula, tallied five tackles and helped contain SDSU’s passing attack. Vigen said Ortt “didn’t skip a beat” in his first career start.

Vigen noted MSU’s depth was developed via practicing like how the Bison and Wyoming did at his previous stops, giving plenty of players opportunities to compete and improve. He also credited MSU strength and conditioning coach Sean Herrin for readying the Bobcats during the offseason, another key component during NDSU’s run.

“We were down a couple guys, but I think our guys knew that individuals had to step up, new guys would have to come in,” Vigen said. “We were facing a really good program that in many ways was a mirror of ourselves, and we would have to outplay them.”

In the bitter cold, Mellott was spectacular. Vigen recognized the Bobcats would need to depend on him through the air and on the ground without Ifanse. No problem.

He ran 34 times, a bit more than Vigen anticipated, which broke MSU’s postseason single-game record for a quarterback. It led to 155 yards and two touchdowns.

While he lifted the Bobcats on designed runs, he made crucial decisions while on the move too. He either ran it himself, evading plenty of Jackrabbits before gaining positive yardage, or he found receivers down field. He completed 9 of 14 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns.

“They ran the quarterback more. They knew that was their ticket and we couldn't stop it,” SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier said. “Disappointed, and I mean, he's a good football player.”

The Bobcats defeated their last two opponents, who were the two participants of the FCS spring championship mere months ago, by a collective 37 points. They also remained undefeated at home.

“It was apparent when I got the job that it was still a really determined group that really banded together,” Vigen said. “And to finish the deal and to take another step, so proud of them. I think they appreciate where we're at, but they're not done yet. Just can't say enough about just the belief, the belief in each other, the belief in our staff. It can take you a long ways when you’ve got a bunch of talent to go along with it.”

After the contest, Stiegelmeier said he didn’t consider SDSU’s season a success. Anything but a championship win was short of what they had set out for.

The Bobcats may have felt the same way. In the past two seasons, they lost at NDSU, the eventual national champion, in the playoffs. When they did, it felt as though they accomplished what they could with the talent they had on the roster.

This year, though, seems different. Perhaps it always should have. What they thought was possible was no secret. They desired to win a national championship, and by a combination of skill, adjustments and sheer will, they’re close.

They’re a game away, on the precipice of accomplishing a feat MSU hasn’t for decades. Those within the program aren’t surprised. And maybe, after all, no one should be.