Are diamonds the missing link to quantum computing?

By Study Finds
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYOKOHAMA, Japan — Flawed diamonds could be key in unlocking the next generation of computing and perhaps one day the quantum internet, a new study suggests. Revolutionary new tech allowing for unhackable networks and information that travels faster than the speed of light could be one step closer due to the...

