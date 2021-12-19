ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ten of the best bath oils

By Funmi Fetto
 3 days ago
And relax: let your cares soak away in a hot bath with added essential oils.

Early adopters of bathing rituals are amazed when I tell them that, once upon a time, I just didn’t understand baths. My thinking was, what on earth is attractive about soaking and getting wrinkly in a tub of water that is essentially a pool of your own dirt? Now, of course, I realise that the true purpose of a bath isn’t really about getting clean. It’s bigger than that. It’s akin to making a cup of tea. It’s about taking a moment. It’s about comfort. It’s about solving life’s ills. It’s rarely ever about the tea – or bath – in and of itself. The ritual of bathing helps calm the mind, ease tension and clear the debris of the day away, and a good scented bath oil heightens the experience. Whatever oil you choose – lavender, for instance, is wonderfully relaxing and aids sleep, rose is uplifting, eucalyptus soothes aches and pains – you can rely on them doing magical things to your mood and joints. They are also a shortcut to hydrated skin – so much so, you could potentially sidestep another layer of moisturiser post bath. If you are pregnant, particularly in the first trimester, a word of advice: not all essential oils – a key component in bath oils – will be suitable, so check with your doctor first. For everyone else, remember: bath oils are not the same as any old oil, they have been formulated specifically for use in the bath. So don’t expect a splash of olive oil to have the same effect.

1. Diptyque Precious Oils for Body and Bath £46, net-a-porter.com

2. REN Moroccan Rose Otto Bath Oil £32, renskincare.com

3. Ortigia Bath Oil £45, libertylondon.com

4. Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir Bath Oil £48, jomalone.co.uk

5. Aromatherapy Associates Bath and Shower Oil £49,

6. Olverum Bath Oil £36.50, spacenk.com

7. Neal’s Yard Geranium and Orange Bath Oil £15, nealsyardremedies.com

8. Verden Bath Oil £85, votary.co.uk

9. Susanne Kaufmann Oil Bath for The Senses £50, libertylondon.com

10. Bamford Bath Oil £48, bamford.com

The Guardian

Republicans are plotting to destroy democracy from within

At hand is a plot to destroy American democracy from within. Its organizers have infiltrated the highest echelons of state and federal government, and have instigated and condoned acts of violence directed against our elected officials. This might sound far-fetched. But the threat is real and the seditious group is none other than the Republican party. Its target is the 2024 presidential election.
U.S. POLITICS
Mashed

Morton Salt Just Issued A Huge Recall

News of a massive recall seems liable to prompt frantic friskings of the pantry. After all, such recalls can be to some disease or potentially dangerous object slipping into the product. In the case of Morton Salt, there is no need for panic. As Eat This, Not That! reports, the...
ECONOMY
