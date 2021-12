The Blackford Lady Bruins went on the road and took down Fort Wayne Northside with a score of 69 to 50. In the first quarter the Lady Bruins jumped up to a 14 to 0 lead, but then allowed Northside to storm back finishing the quarter with a score of 19 to 11. The lead came from great defensive pressure which lead to easy buckets, but poor frontside position in the post allowed Nokour to score a bunch of bunnies in the paint. In the quarter the lady Bruins were led by Bri Stroble with 9, Olivia Leas with 6, and Sydnee Morris with 4.

BLACKFORD COUNTY, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO