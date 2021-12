Amazon is going ahead with the much-needed server merges in New World but it seems there’s going to be a short delay. The company had intended to do the merges Thursday morning, but after suffering a service outage, they’ve decided to push it back a day, so they’ll be merging Vanaheim Terra and Nibiru tomorrow – according to a forum post from one of the devs. They did note that this was to their knowledge and that players should wait for a CM post to be sure they have all the correct information.

BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO